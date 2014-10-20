Monica Lewinsky Joins Twitter, Reveals Her Mission to Stop Cyberbullying for Good

Better late than never, right?
Monica Lewinsky is just the latest famous face to hop on board the Twitter train in 2014.
The 41-year-old made her debut on the social media platform earlier today with the following tweet, "#HereWeGo."
She then followed up the hashtag with "excited (and nervous) to speak to #Under30Summit" and updated her profile bio to read: "social activist. public speaker. contributor to vanity fair. knitter of things without sleeves."
Lewinsky attended the Under 30 Summit earlier today to speak about the "scourge of harassment in the digital age" in front of a packed crowd in Philadelphia.
She revealed that she is hoping to launch a "cultural revolution" against online bullying in her first-ever public speech.
Lewinsky opened up about being "Patient Zero" after the highly publicized debacle with President Bill Clinton, and said she is "the first person to have their reputation completely destroyed worldwide via the Internet."
"There was no Facebook, Twitter or Instagram back then," she explained. "But there were gossip, news and entertainment websites replete with comment sections and emails which could be forwarded. Of course, it was all done on the excruciatingly slow dial up. Yet around the world this story went. A viral phenomenon that, you could argue, was the first moment of truly ‘social media'."
Lewinsky concluded with the following message:
"Having survived myself, what I want to do now is help other victims of the shame game survive, too. I want to put my suffering to good use and give purpose to my past."