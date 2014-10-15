Brad Pitt Covers Details, Has "Discovered I Don't Suck at Being a Dad"

Brad Pitt's not one to brag, but he will say there's one thing he's pretty darn good at: Being a parent.

The father of six modestly tells Details' November 2014 issue, "I've discovered I don't suck at being a dad."

Angelina Jolie's hubby is used to his family life playing out in the public eye, too. "My soul was stolen by the camera so long ago, I don't have to think about it anymore," he says, adding, "One definition of freedom is the ability to follow your bliss without being watched, recorded, scrutinized."