by Bruna Nessif | Tue., Sep. 23, 2014 3:27 PM
This is exactly why people have trust issues.
Just yesterday, the world was introduced to the shocking and controversial Jasmine Tridevil, a 21-year-old licensed massage therapist who claimed to have undergone a $20,000 plastic surgery procedure to add a third breast to her body so that she would become "unattractive to men"—and maybe score herself an MTV reality show.
Well, now we find out that three-boob girl is a fake, and her entire story is a hoax. However, the real story behind everything is still a doozy.
Snopes.com took a deeper look at Tridevil's claims, only to find out that all evidence points to her fooling everyone.
Photos on a modeling page belonging to an Alicia Jasmine Hessler closely match the circulating images of Jasmine Tridevil, and profile pictures on Hessler's YouTube page strongly resemble Tridevil, as well. Additionally, the JasmineTridevil.com domain was registered by someone named Alisha Jasmine Hessler, who happens to be a massage therapist in Tampa.
Now, we know what you're thinking—OK, so this girl's real name is Alicia Jasmine Hessler. What does that have to do with the extra boob being fake? This is when things get interesting.
Tampa's 10 News received an incident report from Tampa International Airport, where earlier this month Tridevil (Hessler) reported her baggage had been stolen. The luggage was eventually recovered and two people were arrested for stealing several bags off of the airport conveyor belts.
When Tridevil went to retrieve her recovered items, a property receipt was written that listed the contents contained within, and you might want to take an extra look at the last item listed:
Yep, you read that right—"3 breast prosthesis." And there you have it.
This isn't the first time Tridevil, or Hessler, has made headlines, either.
In December 2013, Hessler was on the news for an incident in which she claimed she was beaten while on the way home from a club, then offered her attacker the choice of standing on a street corner wearing a dunce cap and holding a sign that read "I beat women. Honk if I'm a scumbug" rather than being reported to police and charged with a crime. According to local police, Hessler withdrew her complaint and "stopped returning [their] calls" after she was pressed for details of the alleged attack.
E! News' calls to Jasmine Tridevil have gone unanswered.
