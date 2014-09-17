Ben Affleck Admits to Counting Cards While Gambling but Slams Jennifer Garner's Disapproval

Want to know the truth about Ben Affleck's gambling habits? Apparently, you just need to ask Ben Affleck.

In a no-holds-barred interview with Details magazine, the 42-year-old actor, along with his Gone Girl director David Fincher, opened up about the highly anticipated flick based on the best-selling book of the same name as well as the web of lies often spun by the media—a central theme in upcoming film to which the Oscar-winning actor can undoubtedly relate.

"I'm accustomed to all kinds of absurdity, so I expect that. No matter what," the Argo star tells the publication when asked if he felt weary taking on the role of Nick Dunne—who finds himself at the center of a media circus after he becomes a suspect in his wife's disappearance—due to the scrutiny that may possibly be placed on Affleck's own marriage to wife Jennifer Garner as he begins to make the press rounds. "So I know some people will react in a ridiculous way. And I'm just at a point now where it could have been about anything, it could have been about the most painful thing in my life—which this doesn't happen to be—but to me it's just all about the director. Who you work with...Are people going to ask me asinine questions, from the press? You just can't get away from that. I can promise you that will happen."