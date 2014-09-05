Hm...something tells us Chase had better watch his back, seeing as how Thea's ex- boyfriend Roy (Colton Haynes) is now a full-fledged vigilante, complete with his own badass Arsenal costume.

But he may have to watch out for his new girlfriend as well as viewers will meet a whole new Thea in the new season, thanks to some quality time with her father, Malcolm, with John Barrowman telling us, "Let's see what will happen when he's teaching her to be a tough cookie. She's already tough, but he's going to hone all that in and make her a tough bitch. That's what he's got to make her."

Butler's casting comes just after it was announced that Riddick star Matt Nable will be taking on the highly anticipated role of Ra's al Ghul, the leader of the League of Assassins, and father of Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law).

In addition to The Carrie Diaries, Butler has appeared on Switched at Birth, and will next be seen starring alongside Johnny Depp in Yoga Hosers.

Arrow returns Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. on the CW.