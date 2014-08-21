It all started when one woman decided to pay for the customer's drink behind her while grabbing her morning coffee at a drive-through Starbucks in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Instead of just being shocked at the generosity and driving off with their free beverage, the lucky Floridian decided to "pay it forward" by also opting to take care of the tab for the person behind them.

And the best part? This went on for nearly 11 hours!

"More than 330 customers 'pay it forward' today at a St. Petersburg #Starbucks. http://bit.ly/1pPog5r," one Twitter user wrote with a photo of the coffee shop, but that number kept growing.