Pratt met Faris in 2007 on the set of their film Take Me Home Tonight, when she was still married to Ben Indra.

The actor explains that he thought she was hot and funny, but she wasn't single, so there were no point in pursuing her. So when Faris came over to his apartment, he left porn magazines out, and to his surprise, she didn't mind. He even detailed sexual encounters he had recently had as a single man in Los Angeles to her, and she was into it.

So when the time came that she had left her husband a year later, Pratt told the mag that he decided he was going to marry her. He also added that he made the decision to be more like her, studying her and learning her sweet patience. And he taught his ladylove a few things, too.

Pratt talked to Esquire about his gun arsenal (this guy has about 30 or 40 guns!) and shared that he bought Faris a gun in the event that a crazy person comes to their house while he's away filming and necessitates her "blowing their f--king brains out."