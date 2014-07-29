If there's one thing Chloe Grace Moretz isn't focused on at 17-years-old, it's the crazy world of teenage dating.

"It's a tough age to fall in love: people change so quickly," the actress reveals in the new issue of FLARE magazine. "I don't want to have to feel like I have to watch my step, 'cause I'm 17 and I shouldn't have to."

It's a mindset she tries to share with her close friends. Often times, however, they don't follow her lead.

"I'm like, Dude, you're wasting away your entire high-school years, and now you're going to waste away your college years," she tells the publication. "You're going to spend your entire life in a relationship and then you're going to get married...and then you're dead!"