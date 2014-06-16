Lauren Conrad Reveals What's In Her Beach Bag This Summer

Lauren Conrad is not your typical bride-to-be. While most betrothed gals are trying to figure out ways to hand-off work, the 28-year-old is adding to her jam-packed schedule. In addition to planning her fall wedding to fiancée William Tell, she's also still designing for her two fashion lines, running her ecommerce site The Little Market and now she's going to do a little guest-blogging on the side. The star will be writing for John Frieda's Keep Up With Your Blonde campaign, sharing tips on how to ensure your locks golden (such as the brand's Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde shampoo and conditioner).

But that doesn't mean she won't enjoy a little R&R this summer. And being that she's a SoCal girl that downtime is usually spent by the sea. So we asked the former reality star what items are a must for her beach bag. Here's what she shared: