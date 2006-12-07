Nominations for 49th Annual Grammy Awards

Here's the complete list of nominees for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards. The awards will be presented Feb. 11 in Los Angeles:
Album Of The Year
- Taking the Long Way, Dixie Chicks
- St. Elsewhere, Gnarls Barkley
- Continuum, John Mayer
- Stadium Arcadium, Red Hot Chili Peppers
- FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justin Timberlake
Record Of The Year
- "Be without You," Mary J. Blige
- "You're Beautiful," James Blunt
- "Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks
- "Crazy," Gnarls Barkley
- "Put Your Records on," Corinne Bailey Rae
Song Of The Year
- "Be without You," Johnta Austin, Mary J. Blige, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jason Perry, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Brett James, Hillary Lindsey & Gordie Sampson, songwriters (Carrie Underwood)
- "Not Ready to Make Nice," Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, Emily Robison & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Dixie Chicks)
- "Put Your Records On," John Beck, Steve Chrisanthou & Corinne Bailey Rae, songwriters (Corinne Bailey Rae)
- "You're Beautiful," James Blunt, Amanda Ghost & Sacha Skarbek, songwriters (James Blunt)
Best New Artist
- James Blunt
- Chris Brown
- Imogen Heap
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Carrie Underwood
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
- "Ain't No Other Man," Christina Aguilera
- "Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield
- "You Can Close Your Eyes," Sheryl Crow
- "Stupid Girls," Pink
- "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," KT Tunstall
Best Male Pop Vocal Performance
- "You're Beautiful," James Blunt
- "Save Room," John Legend
- "Waiting on the World to Change," John Mayer
- "Jenny Wren," Paul McCartney
- "Bad Day," Daniel Powter
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
- "My Humps," Black Eyed Peas
- "I Will Follow You into the Dark," Death Cab for Cutie
- "Over My Head (Cable Car)," the Fray
- "Is It Any Wonder?" Keane
- "Stickwitu," the Pussycat Dolls
Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals
- "For Once in My Life," Tony Bennett & Stevie Wonder
- "One," Mary J. Blige & U2
- "Always on Your Side," Sheryl Crow & Sting
- "Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado & Timbaland
- "Hips Don't Lie," Shakira & Wyclef Jean
Best Pop Instrumental Performance
- "Mornin'," George Benson (& Al Jarreau)
- "Drifting," Enya
- "Subterfuge," Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
- "Song H," Bruce Hornsby
- "My Favorite Things," the Brian Setzer Orchestra
Best Pop Instrumental Album
- New Beginnings, Gerald Albright
- Fire Wire, Larry Carlton
- X, Fourplay
- Fingerprints, Peter Frampton
- Wrapped in a Dream, Spyro Gyra
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Back to Basics, Christina Aguilera
- Back to Bedlam, James Blunt
- The River in Reverse, Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint
- Continuum, John Mayer
- FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justin Timberlake
Best Dance Recording
- "Suffer Well," Depeche Mode
- "Ooh La La," Goldfrapp
- "Get Together," Madonna
- "I'm with Stupid," Pet Shop Boys
- "SexyBack," Justin Timberlake & Timbaland
Best Electronic/Dance Album
- Supernature, Goldfrapp
- Confessions on a Dance Floor, Madonna
- A Lively Mind, Oakenfold
- Fundamental, Pet Shop Boys
- The Garden, Zero 7
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Duets: An American Classic, Tony Bennett
- Caught in the Act, Michael Bublé
- Wintersong, Sarah McLachlan
- Bette Midler Sings the Peggy Lee Songbook, Bette Midler
- Timeless Love, Smokey Robinson
Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance
- "Nausea," Beck
- "Someday Baby," Bob Dylan
- "Route 66," John Mayer
- "Saving Grace," Tom Petty
- "Lookin' for a Leader," Neil Young
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
- "Talk," Coldplay
- "How to Save a Life," the Fray
- "Steady, as She Goes," the Raconteurs
- "Dani California," Red Hot Chili Peppers
- "The Saints Are Coming," U2 & Green Day
Best Hard Rock Performance
- "Crazy Bitch," Buckcherry
- "Every Day Is Exactly the Same," Nine Inch Nails
- "Lonely Day," System of a Down
- "Vicarious," Tool
- "Woman," Wolfmother
Best Metal Performance
- "Redneck," Lamb of God
- "Colony of Birchmen," Mastodon
- "Lies, Lies, Lies," Ministry
- "Eyes of the Insane," Slayer
- "30/30-150," Stone Sour
Best Rock Instrumental Performance
- "Chun Li's Flying Bird Kick," Arctic Monkeys
- "The Wizard Turns on...," the Flaming Lips
- "Black Hole Sun," Peter Frampton
- "Catsellorizon," David Gilmour
- "Super Colossal," Joe Satriani
Best Rock Song
- "Chasing Cars," Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Tom Simpson & Paul Wilson, songwriters (Snow Patrol)
- "Dani California," Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- "Lookin' for a Leader," Neil Young, songwriter (Neil Young)
- "Someday Baby," Bob Dylan, songwriter (Bob Dylan)
- "When You Were Young," Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer & Ronnie Vannucci, songwriters (The Killers)
Best Rock Album
- Try!, John Mayer Trio
- Highway Companion, Tom Petty
- Broken Boy Soldiers, the Raconteurs
- Stadium Arcadium, Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Living with War, Neil Young
Best Alternative Music Album
- Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, Arctic Monkeys
- At War with the Mystics, the Flaming Lips
- St. Elsewhere, Gnarls Barkley
- Show Your Bones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- The Eraser, Thom Yorke
Best Female R&B Vocal Performance
- "Ring the Alarm," Beyoncé
- "Be Without You," Mary J. Blige
- "Don't Forget About Us, " Mariah Carey
- "Day Dreaming, " Natalie Cole
- "I Am Not My Hair," India.Arie
Best Male R&B Vocal Performance
- "Heaven," John Legend
- "So Sick," Ne-Yo
- "Black Sweat," Prince
- "I Call It Love," Lionel Richie
- "Got You Home," Luther Vandross
Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
- "Breezin'," George Benson & Al Jarreau
- "Love Changes," Jamie Foxx featuring Mary J. Blige
- "Everyday (Family Reunion)," Chaka Khan, Gerald Levert, Yolanda Adams & Carl Thomas
- "Family Affair," (Sly & the Family Stone), John Legend, Joss Stone With Van Hunt
- "Beautiful, Loved and Blessed," Prince & Támar
Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance
- "Christmas Time Is Here," Anita Baker
- "God Bless the Child," George Benson & Al Jarreau Featuring Jill Scott
- "I Found My Everything," Mary J. Blige Featuring Raphael Saadiq
- "You Are So Beautiful," Sam Moore Featuring Billy Preston, Zucchero, Eric Clapton & Robert Randolph
- "How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You)," the Temptations
Best Urban/Alternative Performance
- "Crazy," Gnarls Barkley
- "That Heat," Segio Mendes featuring Erykah Badu & Will.I.Am
- "Mas Que Nada," Sergio Mendes featuring Black Eyed Peas
- "Idlewild Blue (Don't Chu Worry 'Bout Me)," Outkast
- "3121," Prince
Best R&B Song
- "Be Without You," Johnta Austin, Mary J. Blige, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jason Perry, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- "Black Sweat," Prince, songwriter (Prince)
- "Déjà Vu," Shawn Carter, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Beyoncé Knowles, Makeba, Keli Nicole Price & Delisha Thomas, songwriters (Beyoncé Featuring Jay-Z)
- "Don't Forget About Us," Johnta Austin, Mariah Carey, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jermaine Dupri, songwriters (Mariah Carey)
- "I Am Not My Hair," Drew Ramsey, Shannon Sanders & India Arie Simpson, songwriters (India.Arie)
Best R&B Album
- The Breakthrough, Mary J. Blige
- Unpredictable, Jamie Foxx
- Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship, India.Arie
- 3121, Prince
- Coming Home, Lionel Richie
Best Contemporary R&B Album
- B'Day, Beyoncé
- Chris Brown, Chris Brown
- 20 Y.O., Janet Jackson
- Kelis Was Here, Kelis
- In My Own Words, Ne-Yo
Best Rap Solo Performance
- "Touch It," Busta Rhymes
- "We Run This," Missy Elliott
- "Kick, Push," Lupe Fiasco
- "Undeniable," Mos Def
- "What You Know," T.I.
Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group
- "Ridin," Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone
- "Georgia," Ludacris & Field Mob (featuring Jamie Foxx)
- "Grillz," Nelly Featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp
- "Mighty 'O'," Outkast
- "Don't Feel Right," the Roots
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
- "Smack That," Akon featuring Eminem
- "Déjà Vu," Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
- "Shake That," Eminem featuring Nate Dogg
- "Unpredictable," Jamie Foxx featuring Ludacris
- "My Love," Justin Timberlake featuring T.I.
Best Rap Song
- "It's Goin' Down," Chadron Moore & Jasiel Robinson, songwriters (Yung Joc)
- "Kick, Push," Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, songwriter (Lupe Fiasco)
- "Money Maker," Christopher Bridges & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Ludacris Featuring Pharrell)
- "Ridin," Anthony Henderson, J. Slainas, O. Salinas & Hakeem Seriki, songwriters (Chamillionaire Featuring Krayzie Bone)
- "What You Know," A. Davis & Clifford Harris, songwriters; (Donny Hathaway, Leroy Hutson & Curtis Mayfield, songwriters) (T.I.)
Best Rap Album
- Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, Lupe Fiasco
- Release Therapy, Ludacris
- In My Mind, Pharrell
- Game Theory, The Roots
- King, T.I.
Best Female Country Vocal Performance
- "Kerosene," Miranda Lambert
- "I Still Miss Someone," Martina McBride
- "Something's Gotta Give," LeAnn Rimes
- "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Carrie Underwood
- "I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today," Gretchen Wilson
Best Male Country Vocal Performance
- "Every Mile a Memory," Dierks Bentley
- "The Reason Why," Vince Gill
- "The Seashores of Old Mexico," George Strait
- "Would You Go With Me," Josh Turner
- "Once in a Lifetime," Keith Urban
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
- "Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks
- "Heaven's My Home," the Duhks
- "Boondocks," Little Big Town
- "What Hurts the Most," Rascal Flatts
- "Leave the Pieces," the Wreckers
Best Country Collaboration With Vocals
- "Who Says You Can't Go Home," Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles
- "Tomorrow Is Forever," Solomon Burke & Dolly Parton
- "Calling Me," Kenny Rogers & Don Henley
- "Midnight Angel," Rhonda Vincent & Bobby Osborne
- "Love Will Always Win," Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks
Best Country Instrumental Performance
- "Jerusalem Ridge," Casey Driessen
- "Gameshow Rag/Cannonball Rag," Tommy Emmanuel
- "Whiskey Before Breakfast," Bryan Sutton & Doc Watson
- "The Eleventh Reel," Chris Thile
- "Nature Of The Beast," Jim VanCleve
Best Country Song
- "Every Mile a Memory," Brett Beavers, Dierks Bentley & Steve Bogard, songwriters (Dierks Bentley)
- "I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today," Matraca Berg & Jim Collins, songwriters (Gretchen Wilson)
- "Jesus, Take The Wheel," Brett James, Hillary Lindsey & Gordie Sampson, songwriters (Carrie Underwood)
- "Like Red on a Rose," Melanie Castleman & Robert Lee Castleman, songwriters (Alan Jackson)
- "What Hurts the Most," Steve Robson & Jeffrey Steele, songwriters (Rascal Flatts)
Best Country Album
- Taking the Long Way, Dixie Chicks
- Like Red on a Rose, Alan Jackson
- The Road to Here, Little Big Town
- You Don't Know Me: The Songs Of Cindy Walker, Willie Nelson
- Your Man, Josh Turner
Best Bluegrass Album
- Long List of Heartaches, the Grascals
- Bluegrass, Jim Lauderdale
- Instrumentals, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
- Live at the Ryman, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
- All American Bluegrass Girl, Rhonda Vincent
Best New Age Album
- A Posteriori, Enigma
- Amarantine, Enya
- Beyond Words, Gentle Thunder with Will Clipman & AmoChip Dabney
- Elements Series: Fire, Peter Kater
- The Magical Journeys of Andreas Vollenweider, Andreas Vollenweider
Best Contemporary Jazz Album
- The Hidden Land, Béla Fleck & rhe Flecktones
- People People Music Music, Groove Collective
- Rewind That, Christian Scott
- Sexotica, Sex Mob
- Who Let The Cats Out?, Mike Stern
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Footprints, Karrin Allyson
- Easy to Love, Roberta Gambarini
- Live at Jazz Standard With Fred Hersch, Nancy King
- From This Moment on, Diana Krall
- Turned to Blue, Nancy Wilson
Best Jazz Instrumental Solo
- "Some Skunk Funk," Michael Brecker
- "Paq Man," Paquito D'Rivera
- "Freedom Jazz Dance," Taylor Eigsti
- "Hippidy Hop (Drum Solo)," Roy Haynes
- "Hope," Branford Marsalis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group
- Sound Grammar, Ornette Coleman
- The Ultimate Adventure, Chick Corea
- Trio Beyond - Saudades, Jack DeJohnette, Larry Goldings & John Scofield
- Beyond the Wall, Kenny Garrett
- Sonny, Please, Sonny Rollin
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Some Skunk Funk, Randy Brecker with Michael Brecker, Jim Beard, Will Lee, Peter Erskine, Marcio Doctor & Vince Mendoza conducting the WDR Big Band Köln
- Spirit Music, Bob Brookmeyer - New Art Orchestra
- Streams of Expression, Joe Lovano Ensemble
- Live in Tokyo at the Blue Note, Mingus Big Band
- Up from the Skies - Music of Jim McNeely, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Codes, Ignacio Berroa
- Cubist Music, Edsel Gomez
- Simpático, the Brian Lynch/Eddie Palmieri Project
- Absolute Quintet, Dafnis Prieto
- Viva, Diego Urcola, Edward Simon, Avishai Cohen, Antonio Sanchez & Pernell Saturnino
Best Gospel Performance
- Victory, Yolanda Adams
- Not Forgotten, Israel & New Breed
- The Blessing of Abraham, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers
- Made to Worship, Chris Tomlin
- Victory, Tye Tribbett & G.A.
Best Gospel Song
- "The Blessing of Abraham," Donald Lawrence, songwriter (Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers)
- "Imagine Me," Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin)
- "Mountain of God," Brown Bannister & Mac Powell, songwriters (Third Day)
- "Not Forgotten," Israel Houghton & Aaron Lindsey, songwriters (Israel & New Breed)
- "Victory," Tye Tribbett, songwriter (Tye Tribbett & G.A.)
Best Rock Or Rap Gospel Album
- DecembeRadio, DecembeRadio
- Where the Past Meets Today, Sarah Kelly
- Turn Around, Jonny Lang
- End of Silence, Red
- Bone-A-Fide, T-Bone
Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album
- Sound of Melodies, Leeland
- Coming up to Breathe, MercyMe
- Wherever You Are, Third Day
- See the Morning, Chris Tomlin
- Introducing Ayiesha Woods, Ayiesha Woods
Best Southern, Country, Or Bluegrass Gospel Album
- Kenny Bishop, Kenny Bishop
- Give It Away, Gaither Vocal Band
- Precious Memories, Alan Jackson
- The Promised Land, the Del McCoury Band
- Glory Train, Randy Travis
Best Traditional Gospel Album
- An Invitation to Worship, Byron Cage
- Paved the Way, the Caravans
- Still Keeping It Real, the Dixie Hummingbirds
- Alive in South Africa, Israel & New Breed
- Finalé Act One, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers
Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album
- Set Me Free, Myron Butler & Levi
- Hero, Kirk Franklin
- A Timeless Christmas, Israel And New Breed
- This Is Me, Kierra Kiki Sheard
- Victory Live!, Tye Tribbett & G.A.
Best Latin Pop Album
- Adentro, Arjona
- Lo Que Trajo El Barco, Obie Bermúdez
- Individual, Fulano
- Trozos De Mi Alma 2, Marco Antonio Solis
- Limón y Sal, Julieta Venegas
Best Latin Rock, Alternative Or Urban Album
- Lo Demás Es Plástico, Black:Guayaba
- The Underdog/El Subestimado, Tego Calderón
- Calle 13, Calle 13
- Superpop Venezuela, Los Amigos Invisibles
- Amar Es Combatir, Maná
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Fuzionando, Oscar D'Leon
- Salsatón: Salsa Con Reggaetón, Andy Montañez
- Hoy, Mañana y Siempre, Tito Nieves
- Directo al Corazón, Gilberto Santa Rosa
- What You've Been Waiting for - Lo Que Esperabas, Tiempo Libre
Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album
- Historias De Mi Tierra, Pepe Aguilar
- No Es Brujería, Ana Bárbara
- 25 Aniversario, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández
- A Toda Ley, Pablo Montero
- Orgullo de Mujer, Alicia Villarreal
Best Tejano Album
- Sigue El Taconazo, Chente Barrera
- It's...All Right, Jimmy Edward
- Live in Session, Bob Gallarza
- All of Me, Jay Perez
- Rebecca Valadez, Rebecca Valadez
Best Norteño Album
- Algo de Mí, Conjunto Primavera
- Puro Pa' Arriba, Los Huracanes Del Norte
- Historias Que Contar, Los Tigres Del Norte
- Piénsame Un Momento, Pesado
- Prefiero La Soledad, Retoño
Best Banda Album
- Mil Heridas, Banda Machos
- Mas Fuerte Que Nunca, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- Amor Gitano, Cuisillos
- A Mucha Honra, Ezequiel Peña
- Más Allá Del Sol, Joan Sebástian
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Brother to the Blues, Tab Benoit with Louisiana's Leroux
- Bronx in Blue, Dion
- People Gonna Talk, James Hunter
- Guitar Groove-A-Rama, Duke Robillard
- Risin' with the Blues, Ike Turner
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Live from Across the Pond, Robert Cray Band
- Sippiana Hericane, Dr. John & the Lower 911
- Suitcase, Keb' Mo'
- Hope and Desire, Susan Tedeschi
- After the Rain, Irma Thomas
Best Traditional Folk Album
- I Stand Alone, Ramblin' Jack Elliott
- Gonna Let It Shine, Odetta
- Adieu False Heart, Linda Ronstadt & Ann Savoy
- We Shall Overcome - The Seeger Sessions, Bruce Springsteen
- A Distant Land to Roam, Ralph Stanley
Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album
- Solo Acoustic Vol. 1, Jackson Browne
- Black Cadillac, Rosanne Cash
- Workbench Songs, Guy Clark
- Modern Times, Bob Dylan
- All the Roadrunning, Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris
Best Native American Music Album
- Voice of the Drum, Black Eagle
- Heart of the Wind, Robert Tree Cody & Will Clipman
- American Indian Story, Jana
- Long Winter Nights, Northern Cree & Friends
- Dance with the Wind, Mary Youngblood
Best Hawaiian Music Album
- Generation Hawai'I, Amy Hanaiali'i
- Grandmaster Slack Key Guitar, Ledward Ka'apana
- The Wild Hawaiian, Henry Kapono
- Hawaiian Slack Key Kings, Various Artists
- Legends of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar - Live From Maui, Various Artists
Best Reggae Album
- Too Bad, Buju Banton
- Love Is My Religion, Ziggy Marley
- Youth, Matisyahu
- Rhythm Doubles, Sly & Robbie
- Who You Fighting For, UB40
Best Traditional World Music Album
- Music Of Central Asia Vol. 2: Invisible Face of the Beloved: Classical Music of the Tajiks and Uzbeks, the Academy Of Maqâm
- Endless Vision, Hossein Alizadeh & Djivan Gasparyan
- Hambo in the Snow, Andrea Hoag, Loretta Kelley & Charlie Pilzer
- Golden Strings of the Sarode, Aashish Khan & Zakir Hussain
- Blessed, Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Contemporary World Music Album
- Tiki, Richard Bona
- M'Bemba, Salif Keita
- Wonder Wheel, The Klezmatics
- Long Walk to Freedom, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Savane, Ali Farka Toure
Best Polka Album
- Batteries Not Included, Eddie Blazonczyk's Versatones
- As Sweet As Candy, Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
- Party Dress, LynnMarie & The Boxhounds
- Good Friends Good Music, Walter Ostanek & Fred Ziwich
- Polka in Paradise, Jimmy Sturr And His Orchestra
Best Musical Album For Children
- Baby Einstein Meet the Orchestra, Various Artists
- Beethoven's Wig 3: Many More Sing Along Symphonies, Beethoven's Wig
- Catch That Train!, Dan Zanes And Friends
- My Best Day, Trout Fishing In America
- The Sunny Side of the Street, John Lithgow
Best Spoken Word Album For Children
- Blah Blah Blah: Stories about Clams, Swamp Monsters, Pirates & Dogs, Bill Harley
- Christmas in the Trenches, John McCutcheon
- Disney's Little Einsteins Musical Missions, Various Artists
- Peter Pan, Jim Dale
- The Witches, Lynn Redgrave
Best Spoken Word Album
- I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This!, Bob Newhart
- New Rules - Polite Musings from a Timid Observer, Bill Maher
- Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis, Jimmy Carter
- The Truth (With Jokes), Al Franken
- With Ossie and Ruby: In This Life Together, Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee
Best Comedy Album
- Blue Collar Comedy Tour - One for the Road, Bill Engvall, Ron White, Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy
- The Carnegie Hall Performance, Lewis Black
- Life Is Worth Losing, George Carlin
- Straight Outta Lynwood, "Weird Al" Yankovic
- You Can't Fix Stupid, Ron White
Best Musical Show Album
- The Color Purple
- The Drowsy Chaperone
- Jersey Boys
- The Pajama Game
- Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
- Brokeback Mountain, Various Artists
- Cars, Various Artists
- Grey's Anatomy - Volume 2, Various Artists
- Little Miss Sunshine, Various Artists
- Walk the Line, Joaquin Phoenix & Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
- The Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Harry Gregson-Williams, composer
- The Da Vinci Code, Hans Zimmer, composer
- Memoirs of a Geisha, John Williams, composer
- Munich, John Williams, composer
- Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man's Chest, Hans Zimmer, composer
Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
- "Can't Take It In," (from the Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe), Imogen Heap, songwriter (Imogen Heap)
- "I Need to Wake up," (from An Inconvenient Truth) Melissa Etheridge, songwriter (Melissa Etheridge)
- "Our Town," (from Cars) Randy Newman, songwriter (James Taylor)
- "There's Nothing Like a Show on Broadway," (from The Producers) Mel Brooks, songwriter (Nathan Lane & Matthew Broderick)
- "Travelin' Thru," (from Transamerica) Dolly Parton, songwriter (Dolly Parton)
Best Instrumental Composition
- "Argument," Taylor Eigsti, composer
- "A Concerto In Swing," Patrick Williams, composer
- "A Prayer for Peace," John Williams, composer
- "Sayuri's Theme and End Credits," John Williams, composer
- "Valentine," Fred Hersch, composer
Best Instrumental Arrangement
- "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," Gordon Goodwin, arranger
- "Three Ghouls," Chick Corea, arranger
- "Three Women," Gil Goldstein, arranger
- "Tom & Eddie," Patrick Williams, arranger
- "Up from the Skies," Jim McNeely, arranger
Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)
- "For Once in My Life," Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Tony Bennett & Stevie Wonder)
- "Good Morning Heartache," Gil Goldstein & Greg Phillinganes, arrangers (Chris Botti & Jill Scott)
- "My Flame Burns Blue (Blood Count)," Vince Mendoza, arranger (Elvis Costello With The Metropole Orkest)
- "Stardust," Slide Hampton, arranger (Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band)
- "Suninga," Gil Goldstein, arranger (Gil Goldstein)
Best Recording Package
- The Best Worst-Case Scenario, Ryan Clark, art director (Fair)
- Personal File, Randall Martin, art director (Johnny Cash)
- Reprieve, Ani DiFranco & Brian Grunert, art directors (Ani DiFranco)
- 10,000 Days, Adam Jones, art director (Tool)
- Versions, Neal Ashby & Matthew Curry, art directors (Thievery Corporation)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- The Cellar Door Sessions 1970, Howard Fritzson, Dan Ichimoto & Seth Rothstein, art directors (Miles Davis)
- Fonotone Records, Susan Archie & Henry Owings, art directors (Various Artists)
- A Life Less Lived - The Gothic Box, Hugh Brown & Jean Krikorian, art directors (Various Artists)
- One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds Lost & Found, Hugh Brown, Sheryl Farber & Maria Villar, art directors (Various Artists)
- Stadium Arcadium, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith & Matt Taylor, art directors (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Best Album Notes
- Good for What Ails You: Music of the Medicine Shows, 1926-1937, Marshall Wyatt, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- If You Got to Ask, You Ain't Got It!, Dan Morgenstern, album notes writer (Fats Waller)
- Lost Sounds: Blacks And The Birth Of The Recording Industry 1891-1922, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- Pirate Radio, Ben Edmonds, album notes writer (Pretenders)
- There Is a Season, David Fricke, album notes writer (The Byrds)
Best Historical Album
- Good for What Ails You: Music of the Medicine Shows, 1926-1937, Marshall Wyatt, compilation producer; Christopher King, mastering engineer
- Lost Sounds: Blacks and the Birth of the Recording Industry 1891-1922, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Tim Brooks, David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, mastering engineers
- One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds Lost & Found, Sheryl Farber & Gary Stewart, compilation producers; Dan Hersch, Bill Inglot & Dave Schultz, mastering engineers
- Poetry on Record: 98 Poets Read Their Work (1888-2006), Rebekah Presson Mosby, compilation producer; Randy Perry, mastering engineer
- Rockin' Bones: 1950's Punk & Rockabilly, James Austin & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Bill Inglot & Dave Schultz, mastering engineers
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Adieu False Heart, Gary Paczosa, engineer (Linda Ronstadt & Ann Savoy)
- At War with the Mystics, The Flaming Lips & Dave Fridmann, engineers (The Flaming Lips)
- Like Red on a Rose, Brandon Bell, Terry Christian & Gary Paczosa, engineers (Alan Jackson)
- The Phat Pack, Marcelo Penell, Dave Sharenow & Tommy Vicari, engineers (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
- Suitcase, Rik Pekkonen & John Porter, engineers (Keb' Mo')
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Howard Benson: Every Man for Himself (Hoobastank); Flyleaf (Flyleaf); In with the out Crowd (Less than Jake); One-X (Three Days Grace); The Paramour Sessions (Papa Roach); Popaganda (Head Automatica); Saosin (Saosin)
- T-Bone Burnett: Thunderbird (Cassandra Wilson); The True False Identity (T-Bone Burnett); Walk the Line - Soundtrack (Joaquin Phoenix & Various Artists)
- Danger Mouse: Pieces of the People We Love (The Rapture); St. Elsewhere (Gnarls Barkley);
- Rick Rubin: American V: A Hundred Highways (Johnny Cash); God's Gonna Cut You Down (Johnny Cash); Stadium Arcadium (Red Hot Chili Peppers); Taking the Long Way (Dixie Chicks); 12 Songs (Neil Diamond)
- Will.I.Am: "About You" (Mary J. Blige Featuring Will.I.Am); "Big Girls Don't Cry" (Fergie); "Damn Girl" (Justin Timberlake Featuring Will.I.Am); "I Am Somebody" (Santana Featuring Will.I.Am); "I Love My B****" (Busta Rhymes Featuring Kelis & Will.I.Am)"Mas Que Nada" (Sergio Mendes Featuring Black Eyed Peas); "Timeless" (Sergio Mendes)
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
- "Be without You (Moto Blanco Vocal Mix)," Moto Blanco, remixer (Mary J. Blige)
- "Damage Thorn (Buick Project Remix)," Buick Project, remixers (Tiefschwarz & Tracey Thorn)
- "Deja Vu (Freemasons Club Mix - No Rap)," Russell Small & James Wiltshire, remixers (Beyoncé)
- "Talk (Thin White Duke Mix)," Jacques Lu Cont, remixer (Coldplay)
- "World Hold on (E-Smoove Remix)," E-Smoove, remixer (Bob Sinclair)
Best Surround Sound Album
- Immortal Nystedt, Morten Lindberg & Hans Peter L'Orange, surround mix engineers; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ensemble 96 Conducted By Øystein Fevang)
- Long Walk to Freedom, Martin Walters, surround mix engineer; Martin Walters, surround mastering engineer; Martin Walters, surround producer (Ladysmith Black Mambazo)
- Morph the Cat, Elliot Scheiner, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Donald Fagen, surround producer (Donald Fagen)
- Straight Outta Lynwood, Tony Papa, surround mix engineer; Bernie Grundman, surround mastering engineer; Al Yankovic, surround producer ("Weird Al" Yankovic)
- A Valid Path, P.J. Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mix engineers; Bob Michaels, surround mastering engineer; Alan Parsons, surround producer (Alan Parsons)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Elgar: Enigma Variations; Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Four Sea Interludes, Michael Bishop, engineer (Paavo Järvi & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
- Látigo, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Quartet San Francisco)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2, Wolf-Dieter Karwatky & Rainer Maillard, engineers (Pierre Boulez, Wiener Philharmoniker, Christine Schäfer, Michelle DeYoung & Wiener Singverein)
- Requiem, John Newton, engineer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)
- Vaughan Williams: Mass In G Min., And Other A Cappella Works, Jack Renner, engineer (Norman Mackenzie & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Manfred Eicher
- Stephen Johns
- James Mallinson
- Elaine Martone
- Sid McLauchlan
Best Classical Album
- Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1-9, Bernard Haitink, conductor; James Mallinson, producer (London Symphony Orchestra)
- Lieberson: Rilke Songs, the Six Realms, Horn Concerto, David Starobin, producer (Justin Brown & Donald Palma; Michaela Fukacova, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson & William Purvis; Peter Serkin; The Odense Symphony Orchestra)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Andreas Neubronner, producer (San Francisco Symphony)
- Martha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005, Martha Argerich And Friends; Ulrich Ruscher, producer
- Mozart: La Clemenza Di Tito, René Jacobs, conductor; Marie-Claude Chappuis, Bernarda Fink, Sergio Foresti, Sunhae Im, Mark Padmore & Alexandrina Pendatchanska; Martin Sauer, producer (Freiburger Barockorchester)
Best Orchestral Performance
- "Bax: Tone Poems," Vernon Handley, conductor (BBC Philharmonic)
- "Glazunov: Symphonies 4 & 7," José Serebrier, conductor (Royal Scottish National Orchestra)
- "Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Min.," Iván Fischer, conductor (Budapest Festival Orchestra)
- "Mahler: Symphony No. 7," Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- "Prokofiev: The Complete Symphonies," Valery Gergiev, conductor (London Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
- "Bennett: The Mines of Sulphur," Stewart Robertson, conductor; Brian Anderson, Dorothy Byrne, Beth Clayton, Kristopher Irmiter, Brandon Jovanovich, James Maddalena, Michael Todd Simpson & Caroline Worra; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra)
- "Golijov: Ainadamar: Fountain Of Tears," Robert Spano, conductor; Kelley O'Connor & Dawn Upshaw; Valérie Gross & Sid McLauchlan, producers (Women Of The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)
- "Mozart: La Clemenza Di Tito," René Jacobs, conductor; Marie-Claude Chappuis, Bernarda Fink, Sergio Foresti, Sunhae Im, Mark Padmore & Alexandrina Pendatchanska; Martin Sauer, producer (RIAS Kammerchor; Freiburger Barockorchester)
- "Smetana: The Bartered Bride," Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor; Yvette Bonner, Paul Charles Clarke, Neal Davies, Susan Gritton, Kit Hesketh-Harvey, Yvonne Howard, Robin Leggate, Diana Montague, Geoffrey Moses, Timothy Robinson & Peter Rose; Brian Couzens, producer (The Royal Opera Chorus; Philharmonia Orchestra)
- "Verdi: La Traviata," Carlo Rizzi, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Anna Netrebko & Rolando Villazón; Rainer Maillard, producer (Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor; Wiener Philharmoniker)
Best Choral Performance
- "Immortal Nystedt," Øystein Fevang, conductor (Bærum Vokalensemble & Ensemble 96)
- "Mozart: Great Mass in C Min.," Paul McCreesh, conductor (Sarah Connolly, Neal Davies, Timothy Robinson & Camilla Tilling; Gabrieli Consort; Gabrieli Consort & Players)
- "Pärt: Da Pacem," Paul Hillier, conductor (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
- "Requiem," Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
- "Whitacre: Cloudburst and Other Choral Works," Stephen Layton, conductor (Thomas Guthrie, Elin Manahan Thomas & Simon Wall; Polyphony)
Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)
- "Brahms: The Piano Concertos," Riccardo Chailly, conductor; Nelson Freire (Gewandhausorchester)
- "Henze: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 and 3," Christopher Lyndon-Gee, conductor; Peter Sheppard Skaerved (Saarbrücken Radio Symphony Orchestra)
- "Messiaen: Oiseaux Exotiques (Exotic Birds)," John McLaughlin Williams, conductor; Angelin Chang (Cleveland Chamber Symphony)
- "Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos 1 & 2," Antonio Pappano, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes (Berliner Philharmoniker)
- "Schmidt: Concertos," Ole Schmidt, conductor; Ulla Miilmann (Danish National Symphony Orchestra / DR)
Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)
- "Bach: The Sonatas and Partitas for Violin Solo," Gidon Kremer
- "Bacheler: The Bachelar's Delight," Paul O’Dette
- "Beethoven: The Piano Sonatas, Vol. II," András Schiff
- "Chopin: Nocturnes," Maurizio Pollini
- "Primrose: Viola Transcriptions," Roberto Díaz (Robert Koenig)
Best Chamber Music Performance
- Chamber Works for Winds and Strings By Mozart, the Chicago Chamber Musicians
- Corigliano: Violin Sonata, Etude Fantasy, Andrew Russo (Corey Cerovsek & Steven Heyman)
- Intimate Voices, Emerson String Quartet
- Martha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005, Martha Argerich And Friends
- Shostakovich: Piano Trios 1 & 2, Seven Romances on Verses by Alexander Blok, Beaux Arts Trio
Best Small Ensemble Performance
- "Angel Dances," 12 Cellists Of Berliner Philharmoniker
- "Ikon," Harry Christophers, conductor; The Sixteen
- "Miguel De Cervantes - Don Quijote De La Mancha - Romances Y Músicas," Jordi Savall, conductor; Hespèrion XXI & La Capella Reial De Catalunya
- "Padilla: Sun of Justice," Peter Rutenberg, conductor; Los Angeles Chamber Singers' Cappella
- "Shostakovich/Sviridov/Vainberg: Chamber Symphonies," Yuri Bashmet; Moscow Soloists
Best Classical Vocal Performance
- Britten: Song Cycles, Ian Bostridge (Sir Simon Rattle; Radek Baborák; Berliner Philharmoniker)
- Canciones Argentinas, Bernarda Fink & Marcos Fink (Carmen Piazzini)
- Consider, My Soul, Thomas Quasthoff (Sebastian Weigle; Staatskapelle Dresden)
- Rilke Songs, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Peter Serkin)
- Songs of Amy Beach, Patrick Mason (Joanne Polk)
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
- "Boston Concerto," Elliott Carter (Oliver Knussen)
- "Golijov: Ainadamar: Fountain of Tears," Osvaldo Golijov (Robert Spano)
- "The Here and Now," Christopher Theofanidis (Robert Spano)
- "Paul Revere's Ride," David Del Tredici (Robert Spano)
- "A Scotch Bestiary," James MacMillan (James MacMillan)
Best Classical Crossover Album
- The Film Music of Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Rumon Gamba, conductor (BBC Philharmonic)
- Invention & Alchemy, David Lockington, conductor; Deborah Henson-Conant (The Grand Rapids Symphony)
- Látigo, Quartet San Francisco (John Santos)
- Simple Gifts, Bryn Terfel (London Voices; London Symphony Orchestra)
- Song Zu Ying: The Diva Goes to the Movies, Song Zu Ying (China National Symphony Orchestra)
Best Short Form Music Video
- "8th of November," Big & Rich
- "When You Were Young," The Killers
- "Here It Goes Again," OK Go
- "Dani California," Red Hot Chili Peppers
- "Writing on the Walls," Underoath
Best Long Form Music Video
- Flow: Living in the Stream Of Music, Terence Blanchard
- Directions, Death Cab For Cutie
- Demon Days - Live In Manchester, Gorillaz
- I'm Going to Tell You a Secret, Madonna
- Wings For Wheels: The Making of Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen