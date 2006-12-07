Nominations for 49th Annual Grammy Awards

Here's the complete list of nominees for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards. The awards will be presented Feb. 11 in Los Angeles:

Album Of The Year

Taking the Long Way, Dixie Chicks

St. Elsewhere, Gnarls Barkley

Continuum, John Mayer

Stadium Arcadium, Red Hot Chili Peppers

FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justin Timberlake

Record Of The Year

"Be without You," Mary J. Blige

"You're Beautiful," James Blunt

"Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks

"Crazy," Gnarls Barkley

"Put Your Records on," Corinne Bailey Rae

Song Of The Year

"Be without You," Johnta Austin, Mary J. Blige, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jason Perry, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Jesus, Take the Wheel," Brett James, Hillary Lindsey & Gordie Sampson, songwriters (Carrie Underwood)

"Not Ready to Make Nice," Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, Emily Robison & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Dixie Chicks)

"Put Your Records On," John Beck, Steve Chrisanthou & Corinne Bailey Rae, songwriters (Corinne Bailey Rae)

"You're Beautiful," James Blunt, Amanda Ghost & Sacha Skarbek, songwriters (James Blunt)

Best New Artist

James Blunt

Chris Brown

Imogen Heap

Corinne Bailey Rae

Carrie Underwood

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

"Ain't No Other Man," Christina Aguilera

"Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield

"You Can Close Your Eyes," Sheryl Crow

"Stupid Girls," Pink

"Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," KT Tunstall

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

"You're Beautiful," James Blunt

"Save Room," John Legend

"Waiting on the World to Change," John Mayer

"Jenny Wren," Paul McCartney

"Bad Day," Daniel Powter

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

"My Humps," Black Eyed Peas

"I Will Follow You into the Dark," Death Cab for Cutie

"Over My Head (Cable Car)," the Fray

"Is It Any Wonder?" Keane

"Stickwitu," the Pussycat Dolls

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

"For Once in My Life," Tony Bennett & Stevie Wonder

"One," Mary J. Blige & U2

"Always on Your Side," Sheryl Crow & Sting

"Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado & Timbaland

"Hips Don't Lie," Shakira & Wyclef Jean

Best Pop Instrumental Performance

"Mornin'," George Benson (& Al Jarreau)

"Drifting," Enya

"Subterfuge," Béla Fleck & the Flecktones

"Song H," Bruce Hornsby

"My Favorite Things," the Brian Setzer Orchestra

Best Pop Instrumental Album

New Beginnings, Gerald Albright

Fire Wire, Larry Carlton

X, Fourplay

Fingerprints, Peter Frampton

Wrapped in a Dream, Spyro Gyra

Best Pop Vocal Album

Back to Basics, Christina Aguilera

Back to Bedlam, James Blunt

The River in Reverse, Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint

Continuum, John Mayer

FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justin Timberlake

Best Dance Recording

"Suffer Well," Depeche Mode

"Ooh La La," Goldfrapp

"Get Together," Madonna

"I'm with Stupid," Pet Shop Boys

"SexyBack," Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

Best Electronic/Dance Album

Supernature, Goldfrapp

Confessions on a Dance Floor, Madonna

A Lively Mind, Oakenfold

Fundamental, Pet Shop Boys

The Garden, Zero 7

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Duets: An American Classic, Tony Bennett

Caught in the Act, Michael Bublé

Wintersong, Sarah McLachlan

Bette Midler Sings the Peggy Lee Songbook, Bette Midler

Timeless Love, Smokey Robinson

Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance

"Nausea," Beck

"Someday Baby," Bob Dylan

"Route 66," John Mayer

"Saving Grace," Tom Petty

"Lookin' for a Leader," Neil Young

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

"Talk," Coldplay

"How to Save a Life," the Fray

"Steady, as She Goes," the Raconteurs

"Dani California," Red Hot Chili Peppers

"The Saints Are Coming," U2 & Green Day

Best Hard Rock Performance

"Crazy Bitch," Buckcherry

"Every Day Is Exactly the Same," Nine Inch Nails

"Lonely Day," System of a Down

"Vicarious," Tool

"Woman," Wolfmother

Best Metal Performance

"Redneck," Lamb of God

"Colony of Birchmen," Mastodon

"Lies, Lies, Lies," Ministry

"Eyes of the Insane," Slayer

"30/30-150," Stone Sour

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

"Chun Li's Flying Bird Kick," Arctic Monkeys

"The Wizard Turns on...," the Flaming Lips

"Black Hole Sun," Peter Frampton

"Catsellorizon," David Gilmour

"Super Colossal," Joe Satriani

Best Rock Song

"Chasing Cars," Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Tom Simpson & Paul Wilson, songwriters (Snow Patrol)

"Dani California," Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Lookin' for a Leader," Neil Young, songwriter (Neil Young)

"Someday Baby," Bob Dylan, songwriter (Bob Dylan)

"When You Were Young," Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer & Ronnie Vannucci, songwriters (The Killers)

Best Rock Album

Try!, John Mayer Trio

Highway Companion, Tom Petty

Broken Boy Soldiers, the Raconteurs

Stadium Arcadium, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Living with War, Neil Young

Best Alternative Music Album

Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, Arctic Monkeys

At War with the Mystics, the Flaming Lips

St. Elsewhere, Gnarls Barkley

Show Your Bones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Eraser, Thom Yorke

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

"Ring the Alarm," Beyoncé

"Be Without You," Mary J. Blige

"Don't Forget About Us, " Mariah Carey

"Day Dreaming, " Natalie Cole

"I Am Not My Hair," India.Arie

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

"Heaven," John Legend

"So Sick," Ne-Yo

"Black Sweat," Prince

"I Call It Love," Lionel Richie

"Got You Home," Luther Vandross

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

"Breezin'," George Benson & Al Jarreau

"Love Changes," Jamie Foxx featuring Mary J. Blige

"Everyday (Family Reunion)," Chaka Khan, Gerald Levert, Yolanda Adams & Carl Thomas

"Family Affair," (Sly & the Family Stone), John Legend, Joss Stone With Van Hunt

"Beautiful, Loved and Blessed," Prince & Támar

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

"Christmas Time Is Here," Anita Baker

"God Bless the Child," George Benson & Al Jarreau Featuring Jill Scott

"I Found My Everything," Mary J. Blige Featuring Raphael Saadiq

"You Are So Beautiful," Sam Moore Featuring Billy Preston, Zucchero, Eric Clapton & Robert Randolph

"How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You)," the Temptations

Best Urban/Alternative Performance

"Crazy," Gnarls Barkley

"That Heat," Segio Mendes featuring Erykah Badu & Will.I.Am

"Mas Que Nada," Sergio Mendes featuring Black Eyed Peas

"Idlewild Blue (Don't Chu Worry 'Bout Me)," Outkast

"3121," Prince

Best R&B Song

"Be Without You," Johnta Austin, Mary J. Blige, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jason Perry, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Black Sweat," Prince, songwriter (Prince)

"Déjà Vu," Shawn Carter, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Beyoncé Knowles, Makeba, Keli Nicole Price & Delisha Thomas, songwriters (Beyoncé Featuring Jay-Z)

"Don't Forget About Us," Johnta Austin, Mariah Carey, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jermaine Dupri, songwriters (Mariah Carey)

"I Am Not My Hair," Drew Ramsey, Shannon Sanders & India Arie Simpson, songwriters (India.Arie)

Best R&B Album

The Breakthrough, Mary J. Blige

Unpredictable, Jamie Foxx

Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship, India.Arie

3121, Prince

Coming Home, Lionel Richie

Best Contemporary R&B Album

B'Day, Beyoncé

Chris Brown, Chris Brown

20 Y.O., Janet Jackson

Kelis Was Here, Kelis

In My Own Words, Ne-Yo

Best Rap Solo Performance

"Touch It," Busta Rhymes

"We Run This," Missy Elliott

"Kick, Push," Lupe Fiasco

"Undeniable," Mos Def

"What You Know," T.I.

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group

"Ridin," Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone

"Georgia," Ludacris & Field Mob (featuring Jamie Foxx)

"Grillz," Nelly Featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp

"Mighty 'O'," Outkast

"Don't Feel Right," the Roots

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

"Smack That," Akon featuring Eminem

"Déjà Vu," Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z

"Shake That," Eminem featuring Nate Dogg

"Unpredictable," Jamie Foxx featuring Ludacris

"My Love," Justin Timberlake featuring T.I.

Best Rap Song

"It's Goin' Down," Chadron Moore & Jasiel Robinson, songwriters (Yung Joc)

"Kick, Push," Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, songwriter (Lupe Fiasco)

"Money Maker," Christopher Bridges & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Ludacris Featuring Pharrell)

"Ridin," Anthony Henderson, J. Slainas, O. Salinas & Hakeem Seriki, songwriters (Chamillionaire Featuring Krayzie Bone)

"What You Know," A. Davis & Clifford Harris, songwriters; (Donny Hathaway, Leroy Hutson & Curtis Mayfield, songwriters) (T.I.)

Best Rap Album

Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, Lupe Fiasco

Release Therapy, Ludacris

In My Mind, Pharrell

Game Theory, The Roots

King, T.I.

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

"Kerosene," Miranda Lambert

"I Still Miss Someone," Martina McBride

"Something's Gotta Give," LeAnn Rimes

"Jesus, Take the Wheel," Carrie Underwood

"I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today," Gretchen Wilson

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

"Every Mile a Memory," Dierks Bentley

"The Reason Why," Vince Gill

"The Seashores of Old Mexico," George Strait

"Would You Go With Me," Josh Turner

"Once in a Lifetime," Keith Urban

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

"Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks

"Heaven's My Home," the Duhks

"Boondocks," Little Big Town

"What Hurts the Most," Rascal Flatts

"Leave the Pieces," the Wreckers

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals

"Who Says You Can't Go Home," Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles

"Tomorrow Is Forever," Solomon Burke & Dolly Parton

"Calling Me," Kenny Rogers & Don Henley

"Midnight Angel," Rhonda Vincent & Bobby Osborne

"Love Will Always Win," Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks

Best Country Instrumental Performance

"Jerusalem Ridge," Casey Driessen

"Gameshow Rag/Cannonball Rag," Tommy Emmanuel

"Whiskey Before Breakfast," Bryan Sutton & Doc Watson

"The Eleventh Reel," Chris Thile

"Nature Of The Beast," Jim VanCleve

Best Country Song

"Every Mile a Memory," Brett Beavers, Dierks Bentley & Steve Bogard, songwriters (Dierks Bentley)

"I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today," Matraca Berg & Jim Collins, songwriters (Gretchen Wilson)

"Jesus, Take The Wheel," Brett James, Hillary Lindsey & Gordie Sampson, songwriters (Carrie Underwood)

"Like Red on a Rose," Melanie Castleman & Robert Lee Castleman, songwriters (Alan Jackson)

"What Hurts the Most," Steve Robson & Jeffrey Steele, songwriters (Rascal Flatts)

Best Country Album

Taking the Long Way, Dixie Chicks

Like Red on a Rose, Alan Jackson

The Road to Here, Little Big Town

You Don't Know Me: The Songs Of Cindy Walker, Willie Nelson

Your Man, Josh Turner

Best Bluegrass Album

Long List of Heartaches, the Grascals

Bluegrass, Jim Lauderdale

Instrumentals, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Live at the Ryman, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

All American Bluegrass Girl, Rhonda Vincent

Best New Age Album

A Posteriori, Enigma

Amarantine, Enya

Beyond Words, Gentle Thunder with Will Clipman & AmoChip Dabney

Elements Series: Fire, Peter Kater

The Magical Journeys of Andreas Vollenweider, Andreas Vollenweider

Best Contemporary Jazz Album

The Hidden Land, Béla Fleck & rhe Flecktones

People People Music Music, Groove Collective

Rewind That, Christian Scott

Sexotica, Sex Mob

Who Let The Cats Out?, Mike Stern

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Footprints, Karrin Allyson

Easy to Love, Roberta Gambarini

Live at Jazz Standard With Fred Hersch, Nancy King

From This Moment on, Diana Krall

Turned to Blue, Nancy Wilson

Best Jazz Instrumental Solo

"Some Skunk Funk," Michael Brecker

"Paq Man," Paquito D'Rivera

"Freedom Jazz Dance," Taylor Eigsti

"Hippidy Hop (Drum Solo)," Roy Haynes

"Hope," Branford Marsalis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group

Sound Grammar, Ornette Coleman

The Ultimate Adventure, Chick Corea

Trio Beyond - Saudades, Jack DeJohnette, Larry Goldings & John Scofield

Beyond the Wall, Kenny Garrett

Sonny, Please, Sonny Rollin

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Some Skunk Funk, Randy Brecker with Michael Brecker, Jim Beard, Will Lee, Peter Erskine, Marcio Doctor & Vince Mendoza conducting the WDR Big Band Köln

Spirit Music, Bob Brookmeyer - New Art Orchestra

Streams of Expression, Joe Lovano Ensemble

Live in Tokyo at the Blue Note, Mingus Big Band

Up from the Skies - Music of Jim McNeely, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Codes, Ignacio Berroa

Cubist Music, Edsel Gomez

Simpático, the Brian Lynch/Eddie Palmieri Project

Absolute Quintet, Dafnis Prieto

Viva, Diego Urcola, Edward Simon, Avishai Cohen, Antonio Sanchez & Pernell Saturnino

Best Gospel Performance

Victory, Yolanda Adams

Not Forgotten, Israel & New Breed

The Blessing of Abraham, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers

Made to Worship, Chris Tomlin

Victory, Tye Tribbett & G.A.

Best Gospel Song

"The Blessing of Abraham," Donald Lawrence, songwriter (Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers)

"Imagine Me," Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin)

"Mountain of God," Brown Bannister & Mac Powell, songwriters (Third Day)

"Not Forgotten," Israel Houghton & Aaron Lindsey, songwriters (Israel & New Breed)

"Victory," Tye Tribbett, songwriter (Tye Tribbett & G.A.)

Best Rock Or Rap Gospel Album

DecembeRadio, DecembeRadio

Where the Past Meets Today, Sarah Kelly

Turn Around, Jonny Lang

End of Silence, Red

Bone-A-Fide, T-Bone

Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album

Sound of Melodies, Leeland

Coming up to Breathe, MercyMe

Wherever You Are, Third Day

See the Morning, Chris Tomlin

Introducing Ayiesha Woods, Ayiesha Woods

Best Southern, Country, Or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Kenny Bishop, Kenny Bishop

Give It Away, Gaither Vocal Band

Precious Memories, Alan Jackson

The Promised Land, the Del McCoury Band

Glory Train, Randy Travis

Best Traditional Gospel Album

An Invitation to Worship, Byron Cage

Paved the Way, the Caravans

Still Keeping It Real, the Dixie Hummingbirds

Alive in South Africa, Israel & New Breed

Finalé Act One, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers

Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album

Set Me Free, Myron Butler & Levi

Hero, Kirk Franklin

A Timeless Christmas, Israel And New Breed

This Is Me, Kierra Kiki Sheard

Victory Live!, Tye Tribbett & G.A.

Best Latin Pop Album

Adentro, Arjona

Lo Que Trajo El Barco, Obie Bermúdez

Individual, Fulano

Trozos De Mi Alma 2, Marco Antonio Solis

Limón y Sal, Julieta Venegas

Best Latin Rock, Alternative Or Urban Album

Lo Demás Es Plástico, Black:Guayaba

The Underdog/El Subestimado, Tego Calderón

Calle 13, Calle 13

Superpop Venezuela, Los Amigos Invisibles

Amar Es Combatir, Maná

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fuzionando, Oscar D'Leon

Salsatón: Salsa Con Reggaetón, Andy Montañez

Hoy, Mañana y Siempre, Tito Nieves

Directo al Corazón, Gilberto Santa Rosa

What You've Been Waiting for - Lo Que Esperabas, Tiempo Libre

Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album

Historias De Mi Tierra, Pepe Aguilar

No Es Brujería, Ana Bárbara

25 Aniversario, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández

A Toda Ley, Pablo Montero

Orgullo de Mujer, Alicia Villarreal

Best Tejano Album

Sigue El Taconazo, Chente Barrera

It's...All Right, Jimmy Edward

Live in Session, Bob Gallarza

All of Me, Jay Perez

Rebecca Valadez, Rebecca Valadez

Best Norteño Album

Algo de Mí, Conjunto Primavera

Puro Pa' Arriba, Los Huracanes Del Norte

Historias Que Contar, Los Tigres Del Norte

Piénsame Un Momento, Pesado

Prefiero La Soledad, Retoño

Best Banda Album

Mil Heridas, Banda Machos

Mas Fuerte Que Nunca, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Amor Gitano, Cuisillos

A Mucha Honra, Ezequiel Peña

Más Allá Del Sol, Joan Sebástian

Best Traditional Blues Album

Brother to the Blues, Tab Benoit with Louisiana's Leroux

Bronx in Blue, Dion

People Gonna Talk, James Hunter

Guitar Groove-A-Rama, Duke Robillard

Risin' with the Blues, Ike Turner

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Live from Across the Pond, Robert Cray Band

Sippiana Hericane, Dr. John & the Lower 911

Suitcase, Keb' Mo'

Hope and Desire, Susan Tedeschi

After the Rain, Irma Thomas

Best Traditional Folk Album

I Stand Alone, Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Gonna Let It Shine, Odetta

Adieu False Heart, Linda Ronstadt & Ann Savoy

We Shall Overcome - The Seeger Sessions, Bruce Springsteen

A Distant Land to Roam, Ralph Stanley

Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album

Solo Acoustic Vol. 1, Jackson Browne

Black Cadillac, Rosanne Cash

Workbench Songs, Guy Clark

Modern Times, Bob Dylan

All the Roadrunning, Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris

Best Native American Music Album

Voice of the Drum, Black Eagle

Heart of the Wind, Robert Tree Cody & Will Clipman

American Indian Story, Jana

Long Winter Nights, Northern Cree & Friends

Dance with the Wind, Mary Youngblood

Best Hawaiian Music Album

Generation Hawai'I, Amy Hanaiali'i

Grandmaster Slack Key Guitar, Ledward Ka'apana

The Wild Hawaiian, Henry Kapono

Hawaiian Slack Key Kings, Various Artists

Legends of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar - Live From Maui, Various Artists

Best Reggae Album

Too Bad, Buju Banton

Love Is My Religion, Ziggy Marley

Youth, Matisyahu

Rhythm Doubles, Sly & Robbie

Who You Fighting For, UB40

Best Traditional World Music Album

Music Of Central Asia Vol. 2: Invisible Face of the Beloved: Classical Music of the Tajiks and Uzbeks, the Academy Of Maqâm

Endless Vision, Hossein Alizadeh & Djivan Gasparyan

Hambo in the Snow, Andrea Hoag, Loretta Kelley & Charlie Pilzer

Golden Strings of the Sarode, Aashish Khan & Zakir Hussain

Blessed, Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Contemporary World Music Album

Tiki, Richard Bona

M'Bemba, Salif Keita

Wonder Wheel, The Klezmatics

Long Walk to Freedom, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Savane, Ali Farka Toure

Best Polka Album

Batteries Not Included, Eddie Blazonczyk's Versatones

As Sweet As Candy, Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

Party Dress, LynnMarie & The Boxhounds

Good Friends Good Music, Walter Ostanek & Fred Ziwich

Polka in Paradise, Jimmy Sturr And His Orchestra

Best Musical Album For Children

Baby Einstein Meet the Orchestra, Various Artists

Beethoven's Wig 3: Many More Sing Along Symphonies, Beethoven's Wig

Catch That Train!, Dan Zanes And Friends

My Best Day, Trout Fishing In America

The Sunny Side of the Street, John Lithgow

Best Spoken Word Album For Children

Blah Blah Blah: Stories about Clams, Swamp Monsters, Pirates & Dogs, Bill Harley

Christmas in the Trenches, John McCutcheon

Disney's Little Einsteins Musical Missions, Various Artists

Peter Pan, Jim Dale

The Witches, Lynn Redgrave

Best Spoken Word Album

I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This!, Bob Newhart

New Rules - Polite Musings from a Timid Observer, Bill Maher

Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis, Jimmy Carter

The Truth (With Jokes), Al Franken

With Ossie and Ruby: In This Life Together, Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee

Best Comedy Album

Blue Collar Comedy Tour - One for the Road, Bill Engvall, Ron White, Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy

The Carnegie Hall Performance, Lewis Black

Life Is Worth Losing, George Carlin

Straight Outta Lynwood, "Weird Al" Yankovic

You Can't Fix Stupid, Ron White

Best Musical Show Album

The Color Purple

The Drowsy Chaperone

Jersey Boys

The Pajama Game

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Brokeback Mountain, Various Artists

Cars, Various Artists

Grey's Anatomy - Volume 2, Various Artists

Little Miss Sunshine, Various Artists

Walk the Line, Joaquin Phoenix & Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

The Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Harry Gregson-Williams, composer

The Da Vinci Code, Hans Zimmer, composer

Memoirs of a Geisha, John Williams, composer

Munich, John Williams, composer

Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man's Chest, Hans Zimmer, composer

Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

"Can't Take It In," (from the Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe), Imogen Heap, songwriter (Imogen Heap)

"I Need to Wake up," (from An Inconvenient Truth) Melissa Etheridge, songwriter (Melissa Etheridge)

"Our Town," (from Cars) Randy Newman, songwriter (James Taylor)

"There's Nothing Like a Show on Broadway," (from The Producers) Mel Brooks, songwriter (Nathan Lane & Matthew Broderick)

"Travelin' Thru," (from Transamerica) Dolly Parton, songwriter (Dolly Parton)

Best Instrumental Composition

"Argument," Taylor Eigsti, composer

"A Concerto In Swing," Patrick Williams, composer

"A Prayer for Peace," John Williams, composer

"Sayuri's Theme and End Credits," John Williams, composer

"Valentine," Fred Hersch, composer

Best Instrumental Arrangement

"Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," Gordon Goodwin, arranger

"Three Ghouls," Chick Corea, arranger

"Three Women," Gil Goldstein, arranger

"Tom & Eddie," Patrick Williams, arranger

"Up from the Skies," Jim McNeely, arranger

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

"For Once in My Life," Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Tony Bennett & Stevie Wonder)

"Good Morning Heartache," Gil Goldstein & Greg Phillinganes, arrangers (Chris Botti & Jill Scott)

"My Flame Burns Blue (Blood Count)," Vince Mendoza, arranger (Elvis Costello With The Metropole Orkest)

"Stardust," Slide Hampton, arranger (Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band)

"Suninga," Gil Goldstein, arranger (Gil Goldstein)

Best Recording Package

The Best Worst-Case Scenario, Ryan Clark, art director (Fair)

Personal File, Randall Martin, art director (Johnny Cash)

Reprieve, Ani DiFranco & Brian Grunert, art directors (Ani DiFranco)

10,000 Days, Adam Jones, art director (Tool)

Versions, Neal Ashby & Matthew Curry, art directors (Thievery Corporation)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Cellar Door Sessions 1970, Howard Fritzson, Dan Ichimoto & Seth Rothstein, art directors (Miles Davis)

Fonotone Records, Susan Archie & Henry Owings, art directors (Various Artists)

A Life Less Lived - The Gothic Box, Hugh Brown & Jean Krikorian, art directors (Various Artists)

One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds Lost & Found, Hugh Brown, Sheryl Farber & Maria Villar, art directors (Various Artists)

Stadium Arcadium, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith & Matt Taylor, art directors (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Best Album Notes

Good for What Ails You: Music of the Medicine Shows, 1926-1937, Marshall Wyatt, album notes writer (Various Artists)

If You Got to Ask, You Ain't Got It!, Dan Morgenstern, album notes writer (Fats Waller)

Lost Sounds: Blacks And The Birth Of The Recording Industry 1891-1922, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Pirate Radio, Ben Edmonds, album notes writer (Pretenders)

There Is a Season, David Fricke, album notes writer (The Byrds)

Best Historical Album

Good for What Ails You: Music of the Medicine Shows, 1926-1937, Marshall Wyatt, compilation producer; Christopher King, mastering engineer

Lost Sounds: Blacks and the Birth of the Recording Industry 1891-1922, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Tim Brooks, David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, mastering engineers

One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds Lost & Found, Sheryl Farber & Gary Stewart, compilation producers; Dan Hersch, Bill Inglot & Dave Schultz, mastering engineers

Poetry on Record: 98 Poets Read Their Work (1888-2006), Rebekah Presson Mosby, compilation producer; Randy Perry, mastering engineer

Rockin' Bones: 1950's Punk & Rockabilly, James Austin & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Bill Inglot & Dave Schultz, mastering engineers

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adieu False Heart, Gary Paczosa, engineer (Linda Ronstadt & Ann Savoy)

At War with the Mystics, The Flaming Lips & Dave Fridmann, engineers (The Flaming Lips)

Like Red on a Rose, Brandon Bell, Terry Christian & Gary Paczosa, engineers (Alan Jackson)

The Phat Pack, Marcelo Penell, Dave Sharenow & Tommy Vicari, engineers (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

Suitcase, Rik Pekkonen & John Porter, engineers (Keb' Mo')

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Howard Benson: Every Man for Himself (Hoobastank); Flyleaf (Flyleaf); In with the out Crowd (Less than Jake); One-X (Three Days Grace); The Paramour Sessions (Papa Roach); Popaganda (Head Automatica); Saosin (Saosin)

T-Bone Burnett: Thunderbird (Cassandra Wilson); The True False Identity (T-Bone Burnett); Walk the Line - Soundtrack (Joaquin Phoenix & Various Artists)

Danger Mouse: Pieces of the People We Love (The Rapture); St. Elsewhere (Gnarls Barkley);

Rick Rubin: American V: A Hundred Highways (Johnny Cash); God's Gonna Cut You Down (Johnny Cash); Stadium Arcadium (Red Hot Chili Peppers); Taking the Long Way (Dixie Chicks); 12 Songs (Neil Diamond)

Will.I.Am: "About You" (Mary J. Blige Featuring Will.I.Am); "Big Girls Don't Cry" (Fergie); "Damn Girl" (Justin Timberlake Featuring Will.I.Am); "I Am Somebody" (Santana Featuring Will.I.Am); "I Love My B****" (Busta Rhymes Featuring Kelis & Will.I.Am)"Mas Que Nada" (Sergio Mendes Featuring Black Eyed Peas); "Timeless" (Sergio Mendes)

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

"Be without You (Moto Blanco Vocal Mix)," Moto Blanco, remixer (Mary J. Blige)

"Damage Thorn (Buick Project Remix)," Buick Project, remixers (Tiefschwarz & Tracey Thorn)

"Deja Vu (Freemasons Club Mix - No Rap)," Russell Small & James Wiltshire, remixers (Beyoncé)

"Talk (Thin White Duke Mix)," Jacques Lu Cont, remixer (Coldplay)

"World Hold on (E-Smoove Remix)," E-Smoove, remixer (Bob Sinclair)

Best Surround Sound Album

Immortal Nystedt, Morten Lindberg & Hans Peter L'Orange, surround mix engineers; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ensemble 96 Conducted By Øystein Fevang)

Long Walk to Freedom, Martin Walters, surround mix engineer; Martin Walters, surround mastering engineer; Martin Walters, surround producer (Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

Morph the Cat, Elliot Scheiner, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Donald Fagen, surround producer (Donald Fagen)

Straight Outta Lynwood, Tony Papa, surround mix engineer; Bernie Grundman, surround mastering engineer; Al Yankovic, surround producer ("Weird Al" Yankovic)

A Valid Path, P.J. Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mix engineers; Bob Michaels, surround mastering engineer; Alan Parsons, surround producer (Alan Parsons)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Elgar: Enigma Variations; Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Four Sea Interludes, Michael Bishop, engineer (Paavo Järvi & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Látigo, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Quartet San Francisco)

Mahler: Symphony No. 2, Wolf-Dieter Karwatky & Rainer Maillard, engineers (Pierre Boulez, Wiener Philharmoniker, Christine Schäfer, Michelle DeYoung & Wiener Singverein)

Requiem, John Newton, engineer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)

Vaughan Williams: Mass In G Min., And Other A Cappella Works, Jack Renner, engineer (Norman Mackenzie & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Manfred Eicher

Stephen Johns

James Mallinson

Elaine Martone

Sid McLauchlan

Best Classical Album

Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1-9, Bernard Haitink, conductor; James Mallinson, producer (London Symphony Orchestra)

Lieberson: Rilke Songs, the Six Realms, Horn Concerto, David Starobin, producer (Justin Brown & Donald Palma; Michaela Fukacova, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson & William Purvis; Peter Serkin; The Odense Symphony Orchestra)

Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Andreas Neubronner, producer (San Francisco Symphony)

Martha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005, Martha Argerich And Friends; Ulrich Ruscher, producer

Mozart: La Clemenza Di Tito, René Jacobs, conductor; Marie-Claude Chappuis, Bernarda Fink, Sergio Foresti, Sunhae Im, Mark Padmore & Alexandrina Pendatchanska; Martin Sauer, producer (Freiburger Barockorchester)

Best Orchestral Performance

"Bax: Tone Poems," Vernon Handley, conductor (BBC Philharmonic)

"Glazunov: Symphonies 4 & 7," José Serebrier, conductor (Royal Scottish National Orchestra)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Min.," Iván Fischer, conductor (Budapest Festival Orchestra)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 7," Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Prokofiev: The Complete Symphonies," Valery Gergiev, conductor (London Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

"Bennett: The Mines of Sulphur," Stewart Robertson, conductor; Brian Anderson, Dorothy Byrne, Beth Clayton, Kristopher Irmiter, Brandon Jovanovich, James Maddalena, Michael Todd Simpson & Caroline Worra; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra)

"Golijov: Ainadamar: Fountain Of Tears," Robert Spano, conductor; Kelley O'Connor & Dawn Upshaw; Valérie Gross & Sid McLauchlan, producers (Women Of The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

"Mozart: La Clemenza Di Tito," René Jacobs, conductor; Marie-Claude Chappuis, Bernarda Fink, Sergio Foresti, Sunhae Im, Mark Padmore & Alexandrina Pendatchanska; Martin Sauer, producer (RIAS Kammerchor; Freiburger Barockorchester)

"Smetana: The Bartered Bride," Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor; Yvette Bonner, Paul Charles Clarke, Neal Davies, Susan Gritton, Kit Hesketh-Harvey, Yvonne Howard, Robin Leggate, Diana Montague, Geoffrey Moses, Timothy Robinson & Peter Rose; Brian Couzens, producer (The Royal Opera Chorus; Philharmonia Orchestra)

"Verdi: La Traviata," Carlo Rizzi, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Anna Netrebko & Rolando Villazón; Rainer Maillard, producer (Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor; Wiener Philharmoniker)

Best Choral Performance

"Immortal Nystedt," Øystein Fevang, conductor (Bærum Vokalensemble & Ensemble 96)

"Mozart: Great Mass in C Min.," Paul McCreesh, conductor (Sarah Connolly, Neal Davies, Timothy Robinson & Camilla Tilling; Gabrieli Consort; Gabrieli Consort & Players)

"Pärt: Da Pacem," Paul Hillier, conductor (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

"Requiem," Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

"Whitacre: Cloudburst and Other Choral Works," Stephen Layton, conductor (Thomas Guthrie, Elin Manahan Thomas & Simon Wall; Polyphony)

Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)

"Brahms: The Piano Concertos," Riccardo Chailly, conductor; Nelson Freire (Gewandhausorchester)

"Henze: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 and 3," Christopher Lyndon-Gee, conductor; Peter Sheppard Skaerved (Saarbrücken Radio Symphony Orchestra)

"Messiaen: Oiseaux Exotiques (Exotic Birds)," John McLaughlin Williams, conductor; Angelin Chang (Cleveland Chamber Symphony)

"Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos 1 & 2," Antonio Pappano, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes (Berliner Philharmoniker)

"Schmidt: Concertos," Ole Schmidt, conductor; Ulla Miilmann (Danish National Symphony Orchestra / DR)

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)

"Bach: The Sonatas and Partitas for Violin Solo," Gidon Kremer

"Bacheler: The Bachelar's Delight," Paul O’Dette

"Beethoven: The Piano Sonatas, Vol. II," András Schiff

"Chopin: Nocturnes," Maurizio Pollini

"Primrose: Viola Transcriptions," Roberto Díaz (Robert Koenig)

Best Chamber Music Performance

Chamber Works for Winds and Strings By Mozart, the Chicago Chamber Musicians

Corigliano: Violin Sonata, Etude Fantasy, Andrew Russo (Corey Cerovsek & Steven Heyman)

Intimate Voices, Emerson String Quartet

Martha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005, Martha Argerich And Friends

Shostakovich: Piano Trios 1 & 2, Seven Romances on Verses by Alexander Blok, Beaux Arts Trio

Best Small Ensemble Performance

"Angel Dances," 12 Cellists Of Berliner Philharmoniker

"Ikon," Harry Christophers, conductor; The Sixteen

"Miguel De Cervantes - Don Quijote De La Mancha - Romances Y Músicas," Jordi Savall, conductor; Hespèrion XXI & La Capella Reial De Catalunya

"Padilla: Sun of Justice," Peter Rutenberg, conductor; Los Angeles Chamber Singers' Cappella

"Shostakovich/Sviridov/Vainberg: Chamber Symphonies," Yuri Bashmet; Moscow Soloists

Best Classical Vocal Performance

Britten: Song Cycles, Ian Bostridge (Sir Simon Rattle; Radek Baborák; Berliner Philharmoniker)

Canciones Argentinas, Bernarda Fink & Marcos Fink (Carmen Piazzini)

Consider, My Soul, Thomas Quasthoff (Sebastian Weigle; Staatskapelle Dresden)

Rilke Songs, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Peter Serkin)

Songs of Amy Beach, Patrick Mason (Joanne Polk)

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

"Boston Concerto," Elliott Carter (Oliver Knussen)

"Golijov: Ainadamar: Fountain of Tears," Osvaldo Golijov (Robert Spano)

"The Here and Now," Christopher Theofanidis (Robert Spano)

"Paul Revere's Ride," David Del Tredici (Robert Spano)

"A Scotch Bestiary," James MacMillan (James MacMillan)

Best Classical Crossover Album

The Film Music of Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Rumon Gamba, conductor (BBC Philharmonic)

Invention & Alchemy, David Lockington, conductor; Deborah Henson-Conant (The Grand Rapids Symphony)

Látigo, Quartet San Francisco (John Santos)

Simple Gifts, Bryn Terfel (London Voices; London Symphony Orchestra)

Song Zu Ying: The Diva Goes to the Movies, Song Zu Ying (China National Symphony Orchestra)

Best Short Form Music Video

"8th of November," Big & Rich

"When You Were Young," The Killers

"Here It Goes Again," OK Go

"Dani California," Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Writing on the Walls," Underoath

Best Long Form Music Video