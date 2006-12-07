Nominations for 49th Annual Grammy Awards

Here's the complete list of nominees for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards. The awards will be presented Feb. 11 in Los Angeles:

Album Of The Year

  • Taking the Long Way, Dixie Chicks
  • St. Elsewhere, Gnarls Barkley
  • Continuum, John Mayer
  • Stadium Arcadium, Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justin Timberlake

Record Of The Year

  • "Be without You," Mary J. Blige
  • "You're Beautiful," James Blunt
  • "Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks
  • "Crazy," Gnarls Barkley
  • "Put Your Records on," Corinne Bailey Rae

Song Of The Year

  • "Be without You," Johnta Austin, Mary J. Blige, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jason Perry, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
  • "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Brett James, Hillary Lindsey & Gordie Sampson, songwriters (Carrie Underwood)
  • "Not Ready to Make Nice," Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, Emily Robison & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Dixie Chicks)
  • "Put Your Records On," John Beck, Steve Chrisanthou & Corinne Bailey Rae, songwriters (Corinne Bailey Rae)
  • "You're Beautiful," James Blunt, Amanda Ghost & Sacha Skarbek, songwriters (James Blunt)

Best New Artist

  • James Blunt
  • Chris Brown
  • Imogen Heap
  • Corinne Bailey Rae
  • Carrie Underwood

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

  • "Ain't No Other Man," Christina Aguilera
  • "Unwritten," Natasha Bedingfield
  • "You Can Close Your Eyes," Sheryl Crow
  • "Stupid Girls," Pink
  • "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," KT Tunstall

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

  • "You're Beautiful," James Blunt
  • "Save Room," John Legend
  • "Waiting on the World to Change," John Mayer
  • "Jenny Wren," Paul McCartney
  • "Bad Day," Daniel Powter

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

  • "My Humps," Black Eyed Peas
  • "I Will Follow You into the Dark," Death Cab for Cutie
  • "Over My Head (Cable Car)," the Fray
  • "Is It Any Wonder?" Keane
  • "Stickwitu," the Pussycat Dolls

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

  • "For Once in My Life," Tony Bennett & Stevie Wonder
  • "One," Mary J. Blige & U2
  • "Always on Your Side," Sheryl Crow & Sting
  • "Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado & Timbaland
  • "Hips Don't Lie," Shakira & Wyclef Jean

Best Pop Instrumental Performance

  • "Mornin'," George Benson (& Al Jarreau)
  • "Drifting," Enya
  • "Subterfuge," Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
  • "Song H," Bruce Hornsby
  • "My Favorite Things," the Brian Setzer Orchestra

Best Pop Instrumental Album

  • New Beginnings, Gerald Albright
  • Fire Wire, Larry Carlton
  • X, Fourplay
  • Fingerprints, Peter Frampton
  • Wrapped in a Dream, Spyro Gyra

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Back to Basics, Christina Aguilera
  • Back to Bedlam, James Blunt
  • The River in Reverse, Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint
  • Continuum, John Mayer
  • FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justin Timberlake

Best Dance Recording

  • "Suffer Well," Depeche Mode
  • "Ooh La La," Goldfrapp
  • "Get Together," Madonna
  • "I'm with Stupid," Pet Shop Boys
  • "SexyBack," Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

Best Electronic/Dance Album

  • Supernature, Goldfrapp
  • Confessions on a Dance Floor, Madonna
  • A Lively Mind, Oakenfold
  • Fundamental, Pet Shop Boys
  • The Garden, Zero 7

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Duets: An American Classic, Tony Bennett
  • Caught in the Act, Michael Bublé
  • Wintersong, Sarah McLachlan
  • Bette Midler Sings the Peggy Lee Songbook, Bette Midler
  • Timeless Love, Smokey Robinson

Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance

  • "Nausea," Beck
  • "Someday Baby," Bob Dylan
  • "Route 66," John Mayer
  • "Saving Grace," Tom Petty
  • "Lookin' for a Leader," Neil Young

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

  • "Talk," Coldplay
  • "How to Save a Life," the Fray
  • "Steady, as She Goes," the Raconteurs
  • "Dani California," Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • "The Saints Are Coming," U2 & Green Day

Best Hard Rock Performance

  • "Crazy Bitch," Buckcherry
  • "Every Day Is Exactly the Same," Nine Inch Nails
  • "Lonely Day," System of a Down
  • "Vicarious," Tool
  • "Woman," Wolfmother

Best Metal Performance

  • "Redneck," Lamb of God
  • "Colony of Birchmen," Mastodon
  • "Lies, Lies, Lies," Ministry
  • "Eyes of the Insane," Slayer
  • "30/30-150," Stone Sour

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

  • "Chun Li's Flying Bird Kick," Arctic Monkeys
  • "The Wizard Turns on...," the Flaming Lips
  • "Black Hole Sun," Peter Frampton
  • "Catsellorizon," David Gilmour
  • "Super Colossal," Joe Satriani

Best Rock Song

  • "Chasing Cars," Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Tom Simpson & Paul Wilson, songwriters (Snow Patrol)
  • "Dani California," Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • "Lookin' for a Leader," Neil Young, songwriter (Neil Young)
  • "Someday Baby," Bob Dylan, songwriter (Bob Dylan)
  • "When You Were Young," Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer & Ronnie Vannucci, songwriters (The Killers)

Best Rock Album

  • Try!, John Mayer Trio
  • Highway Companion, Tom Petty
  • Broken Boy Soldiers, the Raconteurs
  • Stadium Arcadium, Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Living with War, Neil Young

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, Arctic Monkeys
  • At War with the Mystics, the Flaming Lips
  • St. Elsewhere, Gnarls Barkley
  • Show Your Bones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  • The Eraser, Thom Yorke

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

  • "Ring the Alarm," Beyoncé
  • "Be Without You," Mary J. Blige
  • "Don't Forget About Us, " Mariah Carey
  • "Day Dreaming, " Natalie Cole
  • "I Am Not My Hair," India.Arie

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

  • "Heaven," John Legend
  • "So Sick," Ne-Yo
  • "Black Sweat," Prince
  • "I Call It Love," Lionel Richie
  • "Got You Home," Luther Vandross

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

  • "Breezin'," George Benson & Al Jarreau
  • "Love Changes," Jamie Foxx featuring Mary J. Blige
  • "Everyday (Family Reunion)," Chaka Khan, Gerald Levert, Yolanda Adams & Carl Thomas
  • "Family Affair," (Sly & the Family Stone), John Legend, Joss Stone With Van Hunt
  • "Beautiful, Loved and Blessed," Prince & Támar

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

  • "Christmas Time Is Here," Anita Baker
  • "God Bless the Child," George Benson & Al Jarreau Featuring Jill Scott
  • "I Found My Everything," Mary J. Blige Featuring Raphael Saadiq
  • "You Are So Beautiful," Sam Moore Featuring Billy Preston, Zucchero, Eric Clapton & Robert Randolph
  • "How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You)," the Temptations

Best Urban/Alternative Performance

  • "Crazy," Gnarls Barkley
  • "That Heat," Segio Mendes featuring Erykah Badu & Will.I.Am
  • "Mas Que Nada," Sergio Mendes featuring Black Eyed Peas
  • "Idlewild Blue (Don't Chu Worry 'Bout Me)," Outkast
  • "3121," Prince

Best R&B Song

  • "Be Without You," Johnta Austin, Mary J. Blige, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jason Perry, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
  • "Black Sweat," Prince, songwriter (Prince)
  • "Déjà Vu," Shawn Carter, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Beyoncé Knowles, Makeba, Keli Nicole Price & Delisha Thomas, songwriters (Beyoncé Featuring Jay-Z)
  • "Don't Forget About Us," Johnta Austin, Mariah Carey, Bryan-Michael Cox & Jermaine Dupri, songwriters (Mariah Carey)
  • "I Am Not My Hair," Drew Ramsey, Shannon Sanders & India Arie Simpson, songwriters (India.Arie)

Best R&B Album

  • The Breakthrough, Mary J. Blige
  • Unpredictable, Jamie Foxx
  • Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship, India.Arie
  • 3121, Prince
  • Coming Home, Lionel Richie

Best Contemporary R&B Album

  • B'Day, Beyoncé
  • Chris Brown, Chris Brown
  • 20 Y.O., Janet Jackson
  • Kelis Was Here, Kelis
  • In My Own Words, Ne-Yo

Best Rap Solo Performance

  • "Touch It," Busta Rhymes
  • "We Run This," Missy Elliott
  • "Kick, Push," Lupe Fiasco
  • "Undeniable," Mos Def
  • "What You Know," T.I.

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group

  • "Ridin," Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone
  • "Georgia," Ludacris & Field Mob (featuring Jamie Foxx)
  • "Grillz," Nelly Featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp
  • "Mighty 'O'," Outkast
  • "Don't Feel Right," the Roots

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

  • "Smack That," Akon featuring Eminem
  • "Déjà Vu," Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
  • "Shake That," Eminem featuring Nate Dogg
  • "Unpredictable," Jamie Foxx featuring Ludacris
  • "My Love," Justin Timberlake featuring T.I.

Best Rap Song

  • "It's Goin' Down," Chadron Moore & Jasiel Robinson, songwriters (Yung Joc)
  • "Kick, Push," Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, songwriter (Lupe Fiasco)
  • "Money Maker," Christopher Bridges & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Ludacris Featuring Pharrell)
  • "Ridin," Anthony Henderson, J. Slainas, O. Salinas & Hakeem Seriki, songwriters (Chamillionaire Featuring Krayzie Bone)
  • "What You Know," A. Davis & Clifford Harris, songwriters; (Donny Hathaway, Leroy Hutson & Curtis Mayfield, songwriters) (T.I.)

Best Rap Album

  • Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, Lupe Fiasco
  • Release Therapy, Ludacris
  • In My Mind, Pharrell
  • Game Theory, The Roots
  • King, T.I.

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

  • "Kerosene," Miranda Lambert
  • "I Still Miss Someone," Martina McBride
  • "Something's Gotta Give," LeAnn Rimes
  • "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Carrie Underwood
  • "I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today," Gretchen Wilson

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

  • "Every Mile a Memory," Dierks Bentley
  • "The Reason Why," Vince Gill
  • "The Seashores of Old Mexico," George Strait
  • "Would You Go With Me," Josh Turner
  • "Once in a Lifetime," Keith Urban

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

  • "Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks
  • "Heaven's My Home," the Duhks
  • "Boondocks," Little Big Town
  • "What Hurts the Most," Rascal Flatts
  • "Leave the Pieces," the Wreckers

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals

  • "Who Says You Can't Go Home," Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles
  • "Tomorrow Is Forever," Solomon Burke & Dolly Parton
  • "Calling Me," Kenny Rogers & Don Henley
  • "Midnight Angel," Rhonda Vincent & Bobby Osborne
  • "Love Will Always Win," Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks

Best Country Instrumental Performance

  • "Jerusalem Ridge," Casey Driessen
  • "Gameshow Rag/Cannonball Rag," Tommy Emmanuel
  • "Whiskey Before Breakfast," Bryan Sutton & Doc Watson
  • "The Eleventh Reel," Chris Thile
  • "Nature Of The Beast," Jim VanCleve

Best Country Song

  • "Every Mile a Memory," Brett Beavers, Dierks Bentley & Steve Bogard, songwriters (Dierks Bentley)
  • "I Don't Feel Like Loving You Today," Matraca Berg & Jim Collins, songwriters (Gretchen Wilson)
  • "Jesus, Take The Wheel," Brett James, Hillary Lindsey & Gordie Sampson, songwriters (Carrie Underwood)
  • "Like Red on a Rose," Melanie Castleman & Robert Lee Castleman, songwriters (Alan Jackson)
  • "What Hurts the Most," Steve Robson & Jeffrey Steele, songwriters (Rascal Flatts)

Best Country Album

  • Taking the Long Way, Dixie Chicks
  • Like Red on a Rose, Alan Jackson
  • The Road to Here, Little Big Town
  • You Don't Know Me: The Songs Of Cindy Walker, Willie Nelson
  • Your Man, Josh Turner

Best Bluegrass Album

  • Long List of Heartaches, the Grascals
  • Bluegrass, Jim Lauderdale
  • Instrumentals, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
  • Live at the Ryman, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
  • All American Bluegrass Girl, Rhonda Vincent

Best New Age Album

  • A Posteriori, Enigma
  • Amarantine, Enya
  • Beyond Words, Gentle Thunder with Will Clipman & AmoChip Dabney
  • Elements Series: Fire, Peter Kater
  • The Magical Journeys of Andreas Vollenweider, Andreas Vollenweider

Best Contemporary Jazz Album

  • The Hidden Land, Béla Fleck & rhe Flecktones
  • People People Music Music, Groove Collective
  • Rewind That, Christian Scott
  • Sexotica, Sex Mob
  • Who Let The Cats Out?, Mike Stern

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • Footprints, Karrin Allyson
  • Easy to Love, Roberta Gambarini
  • Live at Jazz Standard With Fred Hersch, Nancy King
  • From This Moment on, Diana Krall
  • Turned to Blue, Nancy Wilson

Best Jazz Instrumental Solo

  • "Some Skunk Funk," Michael Brecker
  • "Paq Man," Paquito D'Rivera
  • "Freedom Jazz Dance," Taylor Eigsti
  • "Hippidy Hop (Drum Solo)," Roy Haynes
  • "Hope," Branford Marsalis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group

  • Sound Grammar, Ornette Coleman
  • The Ultimate Adventure, Chick Corea
  • Trio Beyond - Saudades, Jack DeJohnette, Larry Goldings & John Scofield
  • Beyond the Wall, Kenny Garrett
  • Sonny, Please, Sonny Rollin

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

  • Some Skunk Funk, Randy Brecker with Michael Brecker, Jim Beard, Will Lee, Peter Erskine, Marcio Doctor & Vince Mendoza conducting the WDR Big Band Köln
  • Spirit Music, Bob Brookmeyer - New Art Orchestra
  • Streams of Expression, Joe Lovano Ensemble
  • Live in Tokyo at the Blue Note, Mingus Big Band
  • Up from the Skies - Music of Jim McNeely, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

  • Codes, Ignacio Berroa
  • Cubist Music, Edsel Gomez
  • Simpático, the Brian Lynch/Eddie Palmieri Project
  • Absolute Quintet, Dafnis Prieto
  • Viva, Diego Urcola, Edward Simon, Avishai Cohen, Antonio Sanchez & Pernell Saturnino

Best Gospel Performance

  • Victory, Yolanda Adams
  • Not Forgotten, Israel & New Breed
  • The Blessing of Abraham, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers
  • Made to Worship, Chris Tomlin
  • Victory, Tye Tribbett & G.A.

Best Gospel Song

  • "The Blessing of Abraham," Donald Lawrence, songwriter (Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers)
  • "Imagine Me," Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin)
  • "Mountain of God," Brown Bannister & Mac Powell, songwriters (Third Day)
  • "Not Forgotten," Israel Houghton & Aaron Lindsey, songwriters (Israel & New Breed)
  • "Victory," Tye Tribbett, songwriter (Tye Tribbett & G.A.)

Best Rock Or Rap Gospel Album

  • DecembeRadio, DecembeRadio
  • Where the Past Meets Today, Sarah Kelly
  • Turn Around, Jonny Lang
  • End of Silence, Red
  • Bone-A-Fide, T-Bone

Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album

  • Sound of Melodies, Leeland
  • Coming up to Breathe, MercyMe
  • Wherever You Are, Third Day
  • See the Morning, Chris Tomlin
  • Introducing Ayiesha Woods, Ayiesha Woods

Best Southern, Country, Or Bluegrass Gospel Album

  • Kenny Bishop, Kenny Bishop
  • Give It Away, Gaither Vocal Band
  • Precious Memories, Alan Jackson
  • The Promised Land, the Del McCoury Band
  • Glory Train, Randy Travis

Best Traditional Gospel Album

  • An Invitation to Worship, Byron Cage
  • Paved the Way, the Caravans
  • Still Keeping It Real, the Dixie Hummingbirds
  • Alive in South Africa, Israel & New Breed
  • Finalé Act One, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers

Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album

  • Set Me Free, Myron Butler & Levi
  • Hero, Kirk Franklin
  • A Timeless Christmas, Israel And New Breed
  • This Is Me, Kierra Kiki Sheard
  • Victory Live!, Tye Tribbett & G.A.

Best Latin Pop Album

  • Adentro, Arjona
  • Lo Que Trajo El Barco, Obie Bermúdez
  • Individual, Fulano
  • Trozos De Mi Alma 2, Marco Antonio Solis
  • Limón y Sal, Julieta Venegas

Best Latin Rock, Alternative Or Urban Album

  • Lo Demás Es Plástico, Black:Guayaba
  • The Underdog/El Subestimado, Tego Calderón
  • Calle 13, Calle 13
  • Superpop Venezuela, Los Amigos Invisibles
  • Amar Es Combatir, Maná

Best Tropical Latin Album

  • Fuzionando, Oscar D'Leon
  • Salsatón: Salsa Con Reggaetón, Andy Montañez
  • Hoy, Mañana y Siempre, Tito Nieves
  • Directo al Corazón, Gilberto Santa Rosa
  • What You've Been Waiting for - Lo Que Esperabas, Tiempo Libre

Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album

  • Historias De Mi Tierra, Pepe Aguilar
  • No Es Brujería, Ana Bárbara
  • 25 Aniversario, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández
  • A Toda Ley, Pablo Montero
  • Orgullo de Mujer, Alicia Villarreal

Best Tejano Album

  • Sigue El Taconazo, Chente Barrera
  • It's...All Right, Jimmy Edward
  • Live in Session, Bob Gallarza
  • All of Me, Jay Perez
  • Rebecca Valadez, Rebecca Valadez

Best Norteño Album

  • Algo de Mí, Conjunto Primavera
  • Puro Pa' Arriba, Los Huracanes Del Norte
  • Historias Que Contar, Los Tigres Del Norte
  • Piénsame Un Momento, Pesado
  • Prefiero La Soledad, Retoño

Best Banda Album

  • Mil Heridas, Banda Machos
  • Mas Fuerte Que Nunca, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • Amor Gitano, Cuisillos
  • A Mucha Honra, Ezequiel Peña
  • Más Allá Del Sol, Joan Sebástian

Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Brother to the Blues, Tab Benoit with Louisiana's Leroux
  • Bronx in Blue, Dion
  • People Gonna Talk, James Hunter
  • Guitar Groove-A-Rama, Duke Robillard
  • Risin' with the Blues, Ike Turner

Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • Live from Across the Pond, Robert Cray Band
  • Sippiana Hericane, Dr. John & the Lower 911
  • Suitcase, Keb' Mo'
  • Hope and Desire, Susan Tedeschi
  • After the Rain, Irma Thomas

Best Traditional Folk Album

  • I Stand Alone, Ramblin' Jack Elliott
  • Gonna Let It Shine, Odetta
  • Adieu False Heart, Linda Ronstadt & Ann Savoy
  • We Shall Overcome - The Seeger Sessions, Bruce Springsteen
  • A Distant Land to Roam, Ralph Stanley

Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album

  • Solo Acoustic Vol. 1, Jackson Browne
  • Black Cadillac, Rosanne Cash
  • Workbench Songs, Guy Clark
  • Modern Times, Bob Dylan
  • All the Roadrunning, Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris

Best Native American Music Album

  • Voice of the Drum, Black Eagle
  • Heart of the Wind, Robert Tree Cody & Will Clipman
  • American Indian Story, Jana
  • Long Winter Nights, Northern Cree & Friends
  • Dance with the Wind, Mary Youngblood

Best Hawaiian Music Album

  • Generation Hawai'I, Amy Hanaiali'i
  • Grandmaster Slack Key Guitar, Ledward Ka'apana
  • The Wild Hawaiian, Henry Kapono
  • Hawaiian Slack Key Kings, Various Artists
  • Legends of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar - Live From Maui, Various Artists

Best Reggae Album

  • Too Bad, Buju Banton
  • Love Is My Religion, Ziggy Marley
  • Youth, Matisyahu
  • Rhythm Doubles, Sly & Robbie
  • Who You Fighting For, UB40

Best Traditional World Music Album

  • Music Of Central Asia Vol. 2: Invisible Face of the Beloved: Classical Music of the Tajiks and Uzbeks, the Academy Of Maqâm
  • Endless Vision, Hossein Alizadeh & Djivan Gasparyan
  • Hambo in the Snow, Andrea Hoag, Loretta Kelley & Charlie Pilzer
  • Golden Strings of the Sarode, Aashish Khan & Zakir Hussain
  • Blessed, Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Contemporary World Music Album

  • Tiki, Richard Bona
  • M'Bemba, Salif Keita
  • Wonder Wheel, The Klezmatics
  • Long Walk to Freedom, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  • Savane, Ali Farka Toure

Best Polka Album

  • Batteries Not Included, Eddie Blazonczyk's Versatones
  • As Sweet As Candy, Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push
  • Party Dress, LynnMarie & The Boxhounds
  • Good Friends Good Music, Walter Ostanek & Fred Ziwich
  • Polka in Paradise, Jimmy Sturr And His Orchestra

Best Musical Album For Children

  • Baby Einstein Meet the Orchestra, Various Artists
  • Beethoven's Wig 3: Many More Sing Along Symphonies, Beethoven's Wig
  • Catch That Train!, Dan Zanes And Friends
  • My Best Day, Trout Fishing In America
  • The Sunny Side of the Street, John Lithgow

Best Spoken Word Album For Children

  • Blah Blah Blah: Stories about Clams, Swamp Monsters, Pirates & Dogs, Bill Harley
  • Christmas in the Trenches, John McCutcheon
  • Disney's Little Einsteins Musical Missions, Various Artists
  • Peter Pan, Jim Dale
  • The Witches, Lynn Redgrave

Best Spoken Word Album

  • I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This!, Bob Newhart
  • New Rules - Polite Musings from a Timid Observer, Bill Maher
  • Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis, Jimmy Carter
  • The Truth (With Jokes), Al Franken
  • With Ossie and Ruby:  In This Life Together, Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee

Best Comedy Album

  • Blue Collar Comedy Tour - One for the Road, Bill Engvall, Ron White, Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy
  • The Carnegie Hall Performance, Lewis Black
  • Life Is Worth Losing, George Carlin
  • Straight Outta Lynwood, "Weird Al" Yankovic
  • You Can't Fix Stupid, Ron White

Best Musical Show Album

  • The Color Purple
  • The Drowsy Chaperone
  • Jersey Boys
  • The Pajama Game
  • Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

  • Brokeback Mountain, Various Artists
  • Cars, Various Artists
  • Grey's Anatomy - Volume 2, Various Artists
  • Little Miss Sunshine, Various Artists
  • Walk the Line, Joaquin Phoenix & Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

  • The Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Harry Gregson-Williams, composer
  • The Da Vinci Code, Hans Zimmer, composer
  • Memoirs of a Geisha, John Williams, composer
  • Munich, John Williams, composer
  • Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man's Chest, Hans Zimmer, composer

Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

  • "Can't Take It In," (from the Chronicles of Narnia - The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe), Imogen Heap, songwriter (Imogen Heap)
  • "I Need to Wake up," (from An Inconvenient Truth) Melissa Etheridge, songwriter (Melissa Etheridge)
  • "Our Town," (from Cars) Randy Newman, songwriter (James Taylor)
  • "There's Nothing Like a Show on Broadway," (from The Producers) Mel Brooks, songwriter (Nathan Lane & Matthew Broderick)
  • "Travelin' Thru," (from Transamerica) Dolly Parton, songwriter (Dolly Parton)

Best Instrumental Composition

  • "Argument," Taylor Eigsti, composer
  • "A Concerto In Swing," Patrick Williams, composer
  • "A Prayer for Peace," John Williams, composer
  • "Sayuri's Theme and End Credits," John Williams, composer
  • "Valentine," Fred Hersch, composer

Best Instrumental Arrangement

  • "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," Gordon Goodwin, arranger
  • "Three Ghouls," Chick Corea, arranger
  • "Three Women," Gil Goldstein, arranger
  • "Tom & Eddie," Patrick Williams, arranger
  • "Up from the Skies," Jim McNeely, arranger

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

  • "For Once in My Life," Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Tony Bennett & Stevie Wonder)
  • "Good Morning Heartache," Gil Goldstein & Greg Phillinganes, arrangers (Chris Botti & Jill Scott)
  • "My Flame Burns Blue (Blood Count)," Vince Mendoza, arranger (Elvis Costello With The Metropole Orkest)
  • "Stardust," Slide Hampton, arranger (Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band)
  • "Suninga," Gil Goldstein, arranger (Gil Goldstein)

Best Recording Package

  • The Best Worst-Case Scenario, Ryan Clark, art director (Fair)
  • Personal File, Randall Martin, art director (Johnny Cash)
  • Reprieve, Ani DiFranco & Brian Grunert, art directors (Ani DiFranco)
  • 10,000 Days, Adam Jones, art director (Tool)
  • Versions, Neal Ashby & Matthew Curry, art directors (Thievery Corporation)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

  • The Cellar Door Sessions 1970, Howard Fritzson, Dan Ichimoto & Seth Rothstein, art directors (Miles Davis)
  • Fonotone Records, Susan Archie & Henry Owings, art directors (Various Artists)
  • A Life Less Lived - The Gothic Box, Hugh Brown & Jean Krikorian, art directors (Various Artists)
  • One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds Lost & Found, Hugh Brown, Sheryl Farber & Maria Villar, art directors (Various Artists)
  • Stadium Arcadium, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith & Matt Taylor, art directors (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Best Album Notes

  • Good for What Ails You: Music of the Medicine Shows, 1926-1937, Marshall Wyatt, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • If You Got to Ask, You Ain't Got It!, Dan Morgenstern, album notes writer (Fats Waller)
  • Lost Sounds: Blacks And The Birth Of The Recording Industry 1891-1922, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
  • Pirate Radio, Ben Edmonds, album notes writer (Pretenders)
  • There Is a Season, David Fricke, album notes writer (The Byrds)

Best Historical Album

  • Good for What Ails You: Music of the Medicine Shows, 1926-1937, Marshall Wyatt, compilation producer; Christopher King, mastering engineer
  • Lost Sounds: Blacks and the Birth of the Recording Industry 1891-1922, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Tim Brooks, David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, mastering engineers
  • One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds Lost & Found, Sheryl Farber & Gary Stewart, compilation producers; Dan Hersch, Bill Inglot & Dave Schultz, mastering engineers
  • Poetry on Record: 98 Poets Read Their Work (1888-2006), Rebekah Presson Mosby, compilation producer; Randy Perry, mastering engineer
  • Rockin' Bones: 1950's Punk & Rockabilly, James Austin & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Bill Inglot & Dave Schultz, mastering engineers

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • Adieu False Heart, Gary Paczosa, engineer (Linda Ronstadt & Ann Savoy)
  • At War with the Mystics, The Flaming Lips & Dave Fridmann, engineers (The Flaming Lips)
  • Like Red on a Rose, Brandon Bell, Terry Christian & Gary Paczosa, engineers (Alan Jackson)
  • The Phat Pack, Marcelo Penell, Dave Sharenow & Tommy Vicari, engineers (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
  • Suitcase, Rik Pekkonen & John Porter, engineers (Keb' Mo')

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Howard Benson: Every Man for Himself (Hoobastank); Flyleaf (Flyleaf); In with the out Crowd (Less than Jake); One-X (Three Days Grace); The Paramour Sessions (Papa Roach); Popaganda (Head Automatica); Saosin (Saosin)
  • T-Bone Burnett: Thunderbird (Cassandra Wilson); The True False Identity (T-Bone Burnett); Walk the Line - Soundtrack (Joaquin Phoenix & Various Artists)
  • Danger Mouse: Pieces of the People We Love (The Rapture); St. Elsewhere (Gnarls Barkley);
  • Rick Rubin: American V: A Hundred Highways (Johnny Cash); God's Gonna Cut You Down (Johnny Cash); Stadium Arcadium (Red Hot Chili Peppers); Taking the Long Way (Dixie Chicks); 12 Songs (Neil Diamond)
  • Will.I.Am: "About You" (Mary J. Blige Featuring Will.I.Am); "Big Girls Don't Cry" (Fergie); "Damn Girl" (Justin Timberlake Featuring Will.I.Am); "I Am Somebody" (Santana Featuring Will.I.Am); "I Love My B****" (Busta Rhymes Featuring Kelis & Will.I.Am)"Mas Que Nada" (Sergio Mendes Featuring Black Eyed Peas); "Timeless" (Sergio Mendes)

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

  • "Be without You (Moto Blanco Vocal Mix)," Moto Blanco, remixer (Mary J. Blige)
  • "Damage Thorn (Buick Project Remix)," Buick Project, remixers (Tiefschwarz & Tracey Thorn)
  • "Deja Vu (Freemasons Club Mix - No Rap)," Russell Small & James Wiltshire, remixers (Beyoncé)
  • "Talk (Thin White Duke Mix)," Jacques Lu Cont, remixer (Coldplay)
  • "World Hold on (E-Smoove Remix)," E-Smoove, remixer (Bob Sinclair)

Best Surround Sound Album

  • Immortal Nystedt, Morten Lindberg & Hans Peter L'Orange, surround mix engineers; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ensemble 96 Conducted By Øystein Fevang)
  • Long Walk to Freedom, Martin Walters, surround mix engineer; Martin Walters, surround mastering engineer; Martin Walters, surround producer (Ladysmith Black Mambazo)
  • Morph the Cat, Elliot Scheiner, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Donald Fagen, surround producer (Donald Fagen)
  • Straight Outta Lynwood, Tony Papa, surround mix engineer; Bernie Grundman, surround mastering engineer; Al Yankovic, surround producer ("Weird Al" Yankovic)
  • A Valid Path, P.J. Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mix engineers; Bob Michaels, surround mastering engineer; Alan Parsons, surround producer (Alan Parsons)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

  • Elgar: Enigma Variations; Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Four Sea Interludes, Michael Bishop, engineer (Paavo Järvi & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
  • Látigo, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Quartet San Francisco)
  • Mahler: Symphony No. 2, Wolf-Dieter Karwatky & Rainer Maillard, engineers (Pierre Boulez, Wiener Philharmoniker, Christine Schäfer, Michelle DeYoung & Wiener Singverein)
  • Requiem, John Newton, engineer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)
  • Vaughan Williams: Mass In G Min., And Other A Cappella Works, Jack Renner, engineer (Norman Mackenzie & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

  • Manfred Eicher
  • Stephen Johns
  • James Mallinson
  • Elaine Martone
  • Sid McLauchlan

Best Classical Album

  • Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1-9, Bernard Haitink, conductor; James Mallinson, producer (London Symphony Orchestra)
  • Lieberson: Rilke Songs, the Six Realms, Horn Concerto, David Starobin, producer (Justin Brown & Donald Palma; Michaela Fukacova, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson & William Purvis; Peter Serkin; The Odense Symphony Orchestra)
  • Mahler: Symphony No. 7, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Andreas Neubronner, producer (San Francisco Symphony)
  • Martha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005, Martha Argerich And Friends; Ulrich Ruscher, producer
  • Mozart: La Clemenza Di Tito, René Jacobs, conductor; Marie-Claude Chappuis, Bernarda Fink, Sergio Foresti, Sunhae Im, Mark Padmore & Alexandrina Pendatchanska; Martin Sauer, producer (Freiburger Barockorchester)

Best Orchestral Performance

  • "Bax: Tone Poems," Vernon Handley, conductor (BBC Philharmonic)
  • "Glazunov: Symphonies 4 & 7," José Serebrier, conductor (Royal Scottish National Orchestra)
  • "Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Min.," Iván Fischer, conductor (Budapest Festival Orchestra)
  • "Mahler: Symphony No. 7," Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
  • "Prokofiev: The Complete Symphonies," Valery Gergiev, conductor (London Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

  • "Bennett: The Mines of Sulphur," Stewart Robertson, conductor; Brian Anderson, Dorothy Byrne, Beth Clayton, Kristopher Irmiter, Brandon Jovanovich, James Maddalena, Michael Todd Simpson & Caroline Worra; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra)
  • "Golijov: Ainadamar: Fountain Of Tears," Robert Spano, conductor; Kelley O'Connor & Dawn Upshaw; Valérie Gross & Sid McLauchlan, producers (Women Of The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)
  • "Mozart: La Clemenza Di Tito," René Jacobs, conductor; Marie-Claude Chappuis, Bernarda Fink, Sergio Foresti, Sunhae Im, Mark Padmore & Alexandrina Pendatchanska; Martin Sauer, producer (RIAS Kammerchor; Freiburger Barockorchester)
  • "Smetana: The Bartered Bride," Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor; Yvette Bonner, Paul Charles Clarke, Neal Davies, Susan Gritton, Kit Hesketh-Harvey, Yvonne Howard, Robin Leggate, Diana Montague, Geoffrey Moses, Timothy Robinson & Peter Rose; Brian Couzens, producer (The Royal Opera Chorus; Philharmonia Orchestra)
  • "Verdi: La Traviata," Carlo Rizzi, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Anna Netrebko & Rolando Villazón; Rainer Maillard, producer (Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor; Wiener Philharmoniker)

Best Choral Performance

  • "Immortal Nystedt," Øystein Fevang, conductor (Bærum Vokalensemble & Ensemble 96)
  • "Mozart: Great Mass in C Min.," Paul McCreesh, conductor (Sarah Connolly, Neal Davies, Timothy Robinson & Camilla Tilling; Gabrieli Consort; Gabrieli Consort & Players)
  • "Pärt: Da Pacem," Paul Hillier, conductor (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
  • "Requiem," Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
  • "Whitacre: Cloudburst and Other Choral Works," Stephen Layton, conductor (Thomas Guthrie, Elin Manahan Thomas & Simon Wall; Polyphony)

Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)

  • "Brahms: The Piano Concertos," Riccardo Chailly, conductor; Nelson Freire (Gewandhausorchester)
  • "Henze: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 and 3," Christopher Lyndon-Gee, conductor; Peter Sheppard Skaerved (Saarbrücken Radio Symphony Orchestra)
  • "Messiaen: Oiseaux Exotiques (Exotic Birds)," John McLaughlin Williams, conductor; Angelin Chang (Cleveland Chamber Symphony)
  • "Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos 1 & 2," Antonio Pappano, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes (Berliner Philharmoniker)
  • "Schmidt: Concertos," Ole Schmidt, conductor; Ulla Miilmann (Danish National Symphony Orchestra / DR)

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)

  • "Bach: The Sonatas and Partitas for Violin Solo," Gidon Kremer
  • "Bacheler: The Bachelar's Delight," Paul O’Dette
  • "Beethoven: The Piano Sonatas, Vol. II," András Schiff
  • "Chopin: Nocturnes," Maurizio Pollini
  • "Primrose: Viola Transcriptions," Roberto Díaz (Robert Koenig)

Best Chamber Music Performance

  • Chamber Works for Winds and Strings By Mozart, the Chicago Chamber Musicians
  • Corigliano: Violin Sonata, Etude Fantasy, Andrew Russo (Corey Cerovsek & Steven Heyman)
  • Intimate Voices, Emerson String Quartet
  • Martha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005, Martha Argerich And Friends
  • Shostakovich: Piano Trios 1 & 2, Seven Romances on Verses by Alexander Blok, Beaux Arts Trio

Best Small Ensemble Performance

  • "Angel Dances," 12 Cellists Of Berliner Philharmoniker
  • "Ikon," Harry Christophers, conductor; The Sixteen
  • "Miguel De Cervantes - Don Quijote De La Mancha - Romances Y Músicas," Jordi Savall, conductor; Hespèrion XXI & La Capella Reial De Catalunya
  • "Padilla: Sun of Justice," Peter Rutenberg, conductor; Los Angeles Chamber Singers' Cappella
  • "Shostakovich/Sviridov/Vainberg: Chamber Symphonies," Yuri Bashmet; Moscow Soloists

Best Classical Vocal Performance

  • Britten: Song Cycles, Ian Bostridge (Sir Simon Rattle; Radek Baborák; Berliner Philharmoniker)
  • Canciones Argentinas, Bernarda Fink & Marcos Fink (Carmen Piazzini)
  • Consider, My Soul, Thomas Quasthoff (Sebastian Weigle; Staatskapelle Dresden)
  • Rilke Songs, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Peter Serkin)
  • Songs of Amy Beach, Patrick Mason (Joanne Polk)

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

  • "Boston Concerto," Elliott Carter (Oliver Knussen)
  • "Golijov: Ainadamar: Fountain of Tears," Osvaldo Golijov (Robert Spano)
  • "The Here and Now," Christopher Theofanidis (Robert Spano)
  • "Paul Revere's Ride," David Del Tredici (Robert Spano)
  • "A Scotch Bestiary," James MacMillan (James MacMillan)

Best Classical Crossover Album

  • The Film Music of Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Rumon Gamba, conductor (BBC Philharmonic)
  • Invention & Alchemy, David Lockington, conductor; Deborah Henson-Conant (The Grand Rapids Symphony)
  • Látigo, Quartet San Francisco (John Santos)
  • Simple Gifts, Bryn Terfel (London Voices; London Symphony Orchestra)
  • Song Zu Ying: The Diva Goes to the Movies, Song Zu Ying (China National Symphony Orchestra)

Best Short Form Music Video

  • "8th of November," Big & Rich
  • "When You Were Young," The Killers
  • "Here It Goes Again," OK Go
  • "Dani California," Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • "Writing on the Walls," Underoath

Best Long Form Music Video

  • Flow: Living in the Stream Of Music, Terence Blanchard
  • Directions, Death Cab For Cutie
  • Demon Days - Live In Manchester, Gorillaz
  • I'm Going to Tell You a Secret, Madonna
  • Wings For Wheels: The Making of Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

 

