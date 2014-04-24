Beyoncé Covers Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People 2014 Issue—See Who Else Made the Cut!

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Thu., Apr. 24, 2014 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce, Time

TIME

Bow down, y'all: Beyoncé is on the cover of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue!

Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook and founder of LeanIn.org, penned a tribute to Queen Bey, praising her for "[raising] her voice both on- and offstage to urge women to be independent and lead." Sandberg writes, "In the past year, Beyoncé has sold out the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour while being a full-time mother. Her secret: hard work, honesty and authenticity. And her answer to the question, 'What would you do if you weren't afraid?' appears to be 'Watch me. I'm about to do it.' Then she adds, 'You can, too.'"

Other notable nominees on the Time 100 list include Benedict Cumberbatch, described as an "alarmingly talented English star," Late Night's Seth Meyers, Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, singer/producer extraordinaire Pharrell Williams, Scandal star and mom-to-be Kerry Washington and pop star/Queen of Twerk Miley Cyrus.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's not bossy...She's the boss!

Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay athlete, is named as a top influencer, too, with a supportive tribute written by Chelsea Clinton. The activist and mom-to-be calls her former Stanford classmate "a leader and an inspiration," lauding him for maintaing, above all else, a sense of "integerity."

Pope Francis makes the list, too, with President Barack Obama (an honoree himself) praising His Holiness for "his message of love and inclusion" and having "inspired us all" by example.

The complete Time 100 list of influential people can be seen now on Time.com and in the magazine, on stands this Friday,

PHOTOS: Take a look at the stars who made People's most beautiful list!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Magazines , Matthew McConaughey , Kerry Washington , Top Stories , Most Read

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.