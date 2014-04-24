Bow down, y'all: Beyoncé is on the cover of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue!

Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook and founder of LeanIn.org, penned a tribute to Queen Bey, praising her for "[raising] her voice both on- and offstage to urge women to be independent and lead." Sandberg writes, "In the past year, Beyoncé has sold out the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour while being a full-time mother. Her secret: hard work, honesty and authenticity. And her answer to the question, 'What would you do if you weren't afraid?' appears to be 'Watch me. I'm about to do it.' Then she adds, 'You can, too.'"

Other notable nominees on the Time 100 list include Benedict Cumberbatch, described as an "alarmingly talented English star," Late Night's Seth Meyers, Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, singer/producer extraordinaire Pharrell Williams, Scandal star and mom-to-be Kerry Washington and pop star/Queen of Twerk Miley Cyrus.