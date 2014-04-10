Kylie Jenner Says Plastic Surgery Rumors "Hurt My Feelings" and "Are Kinda Insulting"

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Thu., Apr. 10, 2014 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Kylie Jenner is just gifted with good looks.

Regardless of having visual evidence that great genes run in her family (seriously, she has four sisters who are all gorgeous!), some media outlets have sparked speculation that the E! star's attention-grabbing features are thanks to plastic surgery.

Um, no, first of all. Second of all, that really hurts Kylie's feelings.

The brunette beauty took to Twitter to slam the rumors that she's gone under the knife and to add that she finds it "insulting."

WATCH: Kendall and Kylie react to a woman calling the Kardashian's "slutty"

Of course Kylie's looks are changing, she's growing up! Additionally, she's been under the spotlight almost her entire life and is friends with some of the greatest makeup artists, so she definitely knows more tips and tricks than your average 16 year old.

Jenner replied "I love you" to pal Hailey Bieber, who wrote that people don't want to believe she's naturally beautiful, and to someone who pointed out that "puberty is a beautiful thing."

Alas, this isn't the first time someone from her family has been targeted in plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this year, older sis Kim Kardashian was getting scrutiny for losing the baby weight so quickly.

One fan wrote in saying, "Why is it so hard to believe she works out hard for her body? Let her be skinny in peace! You look great!"

"Preach! LOL thank you," Kardashian responded. "It sucks when people make up surgery or photoshop lies when I am so disciplined & work so hard! Just trying to motivate others & show anyone struggling with weight they can totally achieve whatever they want if they are dedicated!"

PHOTOS: However, these celebs copped to going under the knife

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Rumors , Twitter , Kardashian News , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.