"She specifically colored her hair darker for the photo shoot and really thought about how she wanted to look on the cover, but she was also open to what I wanted to do," he said in the interview.

"She has amazing lashes, so I chose to play them up along with creating a smoky look with chocolates, browns, taupes, and a little bit of gold on the inner corner of her eyes to make her eyes pop. And I stayed away from contouring — she has such a beautiful complexion and I really wanted that to show through, so I kept the rest of her face super clean and minimal when it came to the makeup."

It goes without saying that less really is more.

We thought Kim looked incredible in the publication and we weren't the only ones.

Kanye gave his fiancé his seal of approval too.

"He thought that her makeup looked very beautiful, but definitely had opinions on the dresses and the styles he liked best, but it was in a supportive way — it was lovely to see them interact with each other."

We would have loved to be a fly on the wall that day!