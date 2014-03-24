Taylor Swift Visits Young Cancer Patients in New York Hospital—Watch the Sweet Video!

Taylor Swift brought a smile across some special fans' faces over the weekend.

The singer stopped by New York Hospital Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center to visit a number of young ailing admirers. Swift, who was only scheduled to be at the hospital for an hour, spent nearly five (!) hours stopping by each patients room for a little chat and hangout session.

One of the fans she met was Shelby Huff, a young girl suffering from post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease. Taylor spent 20 minutes with Shelby, talking and even taking selfies together. Huff's mother recalled the special day in a number of posts on the Shelby's Journey With Very Severe Aplastic Anemia Facebook page.

Watch the clip to see the sweet interaction between Swift and Shelby!

