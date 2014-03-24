Kim and Kanye's Vogue Profile, Translated

Vogue's cover story on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (excerpted on their website) reads like a high school creative writing assignment, where the writer (Hamish Bowles) wrote everything out, then went back and used right-click Microsoft Word Thesaurus to make it sound fancy.

The good news: He's not going to get flagged for plagiarism on turnitin.com.

The bad news: What does any of this mean?! We wouldn't blame you if, after reading the profile, you find yourself confused. Maybe not North West at a photoshoot confused (see: above), but confused nonetheless.

So we have translated the text for you. Enjoy: