What's cuter than Jennifer Lawrence tripping over herself on the Oscars' red carpet? A little girl dressed just like J.Law when she took that tumble!

Yep, the Toddlewood Kids are back again, modeling mini re-creations of the movie stars' Academy Awards looks! Tiny Katniss is a cutie, but just take a look at Jared Leto's mini-me!

Little Leto looks dapper in a black and white tux just like the Dallas Buyer Club star wore. Little Leto even has the tousled-yet-pretty ombre hair thing going on (although presumably this kid's wearing a wig), and the same facial scruffle/sparse goatee as the Academy Award winner.