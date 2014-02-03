YouTube
by Kristin Dos Santos | Mon., Feb. 3, 2014 1:32 PM
Seinfeld is back…Kinda. Sorta. Ish.
In true Seinfeld style, the much-buzzed-about "Seinfeld Reunion" during the Super Bowl that Jerry Seinfeld has been hinting at for weeks, ended up a whole lot of something about relatively…nothing. It was a promo, more or less, for Jerry's Crackle series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," in which Seinfeld and Jason Alexander (George Costanza) sat at Tom's Restaurant to chat about a Super Bowl party. Newman (Wayne Knight) also popped in to bring some pastries.
But of course, to diehard Seinfeld fans, it was certainly something. And the clicks confirm it.
The full six-minute episode of the George-Jerry reunion has crossed the 1 million viewer mark on Crackle.com, E! News has learned. And the entire "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" series has garnered more than 25 million streams.
So...Is there any chance we'll actually get a full Seinfeld reunion with the whole gang back together?
Survey says: Nope!
Here are three very big reasons why:
In short: No reunion for you! Soup...maybe.
What did you think of Jerry and Jason's Super Bowl commercial? Worth the build-up? Hit the comments.
