The brunette beauty hasn't disclosed where she is, but Eva shared that she was taking a trip with some pals for New Year's. "Bye bye LA...New Year destination here we come!!" she wrote with a photo of the group on a private plane.

In related news, the Latina actress recently blasted a media report claiming had been cast on three Latin soap operas on Televisa, one of which is a role as the mother of Dancing With the Stars alum William Levy.

Longoria tweeted, "How can people make stuff up and print it? Not one word of this is true! Even has fake quotes from me!" She later followed with, "Latin Post IS responsible for inaccuracies! U should check ur sources Melissa Castellanos before printing. And now REPRINTING! Idiots."

Additions to Eva Longoria's résumé: occasional pool lifeguard and journalism professor.