Tyra Banks Hates the Label "Plus-Size," Says She Prefers the Term "Fiercely Real"

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Fri., Dec. 20, 2013 2:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tyra Banks

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tyra Banks

Next time someone calls you plus-size, you just shoot them a look and say, "I'm fiercely real. Tyra Banks said so." And then you sashay away.

The former supermodel and America's Next Top Model host, who is currently on a campaign with Special K to ban fat talk and promote positive body image, explained during a recent interview with Huff Post Style that using labels to separate women by their body size is harmful, and called out one popular phrase in particular.

"I don't like the label 'plus-size'," Banks said, and offered a different term to use instead.

LOOK: Kim Kardashian unveils her post-baby bikini body

"I call it 'fiercely real.' On Top Model, we call it fiercely real. I don't want to use the term 'plus-size,' because, to me, what the hell is that? It just doesn't have a positive connotation to it. I tend to not use it," Tyra added.

The 40-year-old celeb stays true to her beliefs, too. In 2008, Tyra crowned Whitney Thompson the winner of Top Model Cycle 10, with the press labeling her as the show's first "plus-size" victor.

Banks then launched the "Fiercely Real Model Search" for plus-size teens two years later. Tyra hopes that incorporating more diverse body types will become the norm, saying, "We just need to make sure it's not a trend and that it's something that's normal, because this stuff comes in waves and it would be nice to see it become constant."

LOOK: This GIF of J.Law's Flare cover proves it was photoshopped

Jennifer Lawrence

AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin

Speaking of body image issues, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, who was previously deemed "fat" by Hollywood standards, believes the media should be held accountable for bashing people for their figure.

"I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV," the Hunger Games heroine told Barbara Walters in an interview for the ABC News special, Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013. "Because why is humiliating people funny?"

"I get it, and, and I do it too, we all do it," Lawrence continued. "But I think when it comes to the media, the media needs to take responsibility for the effect that it has on our younger generation, on these girls who are watching these television shows, and picking up how to talk and how to be cool, so then all of a sudden being funny is making fun of the girl who's wearing an ugly dress."

Preach, ladies.

PHOTOS: Best of 2013: Hottest bods

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tyra Banks , Beauty , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.