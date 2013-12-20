by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 20, 2013 8:26 AM
When John Oliver cries, we all cry. The Daily Show and host Jon Stewart surprised Oliver with a highlight reel on his last day as a correspondent with the Comedy Central series.
Stewart and his Daily Show crew worked up a fake bit about the British royal family unbeknownst to Oliver in order to get him out on stage. Then—BOOM—surprise highlight reel. The reel contained a look back at Oliver's many sex jokes, his variety of British segments and his time in the field. Then the tears started rolling.
NEWS: Details on John Oliver's Daily Show exit
Check out the video of the farewell to John below:
While watching the reel, Oliver was taken aback, but didn't lose his wit. "I have even less range than you," Oliver said to Stewart after watching his past British character scenes.
Oliver, who anchored The Daily Show over the summer while Stewart worked on a film, has signed a deal with HBO to host his own show.
"I'm incredibly excited to be joining HBO, especially as I presume this means I get free HBO now. I want to thank Comedy Central, and everyone at The Daily Show for the best seven and a half years of my life," Oliver said in a statement when his show was announced. "But most of all, I'd like to thank Jon Stewart. He taught me everything I know. In fact, if I fail in the future, it's entirely his fault."
Oliver's new show will be helmed by Daily Show veteran Tim Carvell.
"We weren't otherwise searching for another weekly talk show, but when we saw John Oliver handling host duties on The Daily Show, we knew that his singular perspective and distinct voice belonged on HBO," HBO president Michael Lombardo said.
Will you miss John on The Daily Show? Anybody have a tissue?
