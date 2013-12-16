It was a Christmas miracle on Family Guy: Brian Griffin rose from the dead. Well, sort of. Thanks to Stewie and his time traveling ways, Brian Griffin never died.

Here's what happened: The youngest Griffin ran into a version of himself who had traveled into the future before Brian was hit by a car. He distracted him with the help of the Griffin's new dog, Vinny, and went back in time to warn Brian. But because he did that, his timeline never existed and future Stewie ceased to exist.

Complicated? Sort of, but Brian's back!