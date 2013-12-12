Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back to be our best friends helm the Golden Globes and they're being hilarious already. Typical.

The two are best friends…and/or in love with each other? Depends on whom you ask, according to the new promo below. They're dancing, singing, telling jokes and being pretty amazing. It's the biggest Hollywood party of the year and with these two hosting, anything can happen.

Poehler, who earned a nom for her work on Parks and Recreation, and Fey are set to host the big show on Sunday, Jan. 12, and recently revealed what people can expect from their second stint. "We're going to encourage people to go real long on their speeches," Poehler joked, while Fey added, "I'm going to tell people to find it. Don't stop talking until you 'find it.'"