So You Think You Can Dance Stars Twitch and Allison Holker Are Married—Get All the Details!

Now this was a newlyweds' first dance we would have liked to see!

So You Think You Can Dance all-stars Stephen "Twitch" Boss and Allison Holker got married tonight in a "rustic chic" ceremony at producer Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, Calif., reps for the couple confirmed to E! News.

Presumably Nigel refrained from judging the nuptials and was just there to host and enjoy.

The bride wore a strapless ivory gown with a chapel train skirt and a beaded lace bodice embroidered with silk organza flowers and leaves by Watters Hollywood. Watters Veils by Toni Federici did her chapel-length headpiece.

She finished off the look with jeweled Badgley Mischka peep-toe shoes and 3.58-carat diamond earrings by Jay Carlile & Co.