Nina Dobrev was decked out in a beautiful Elie Saab gown, but that didn't mean she was in the mood for a fancy meal!

Actually, the Vampire Diaries star felt like eating some quick and delicious food from In-N-Out-Burger on Sunday, Dec. 8. Naturally, she dropped in one of the fast food franchise's locations to satisfy her craving, posting a WhoSay picture of herself placing an order. "I couldn't help it," she wrote. "I had to... Gown or not."

When Nina, 24, was not noshing down on her In-N-Out Burger meal and wearing a party dress, she wished her CW costar and ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder a happy 35th birthday. "Happy Bday Smouldy! Hope you had a beautiful day filled w/ smiles+gluten free cake," she tweeted. "But not too much cake,we're on the CW :P @iansomerhalder."