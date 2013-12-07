5 Biggest Stories of the Week: Paul Walker's Death, the Kardashian Christmas Card Unveiled and More

It's hard to believe it's been one week since Paul Walker died in a car accident.

The 40-year-old actor and his friend, Roger Rodas, tragically passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30.

After attending a Reach Out WorldWide charity event, Rodas and Walker went for a drive in a Porsche Carrera GT and never came back. Their vehicle struck a light pole, two trees and a speed limit sign. When police arrived on the scene in Santa Clarita, Calif., deputies found the vehicle engulfed in flames. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that Rodas, 38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, and Walker, 40, died of the combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries.

