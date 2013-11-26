Jennifer Lopez Goes From Vixen to School Girl: Which Look Is Best?

J.Lo started out the night stunning on the AMAs red carpet in a slinky black and gold gown that pretty much defines her sexy style. We've come to expect this exact shape from the curvy beauty, and frankly, if it 'aint broke, don't change it. Though, we may just be feeling that way because the next ensemble she appeared in was a figure skating costume! What the Zuhair Murad bodysuit lacks in fabric, it certainly makes up for in tackiness.

So you can imagine how shocked we were to see a shot of the Parker star in a sweet and simple black dress later that very night. Her Dsquared² design looks like it's straight out of a 1950's movie set, with a little extra cleavage for our modern times.

As much as we love Jennifer in sequins, our winner is the sleek black cocktail dress. What's your say?

