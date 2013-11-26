Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Goes From Vixen to School Girl: Which Look Is Best?

Pick your favorite style among the "Live It Up" singer's impressive AMAs transformation

Jennifer Lopez, 2013 American Music AwardsGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez's head must literally be spinning.

We can't remember a time that we've seen one person rifle through so many different styles in one night! And to top it off, the "Love You" singer transformed herself from a siren to a sweetheart in the process. We love a good costume change as much as the next person, but this is more like a person change!

J.Lo started out the night stunning on the AMAs red carpet in a slinky black and gold gown that pretty much defines her sexy style. We've come to expect this exact shape from the curvy beauty, and frankly, if it 'aint broke, don't change it. Though, we may just be feeling that way because the next ensemble she appeared in was a figure skating costume! What the Zuhair Murad bodysuit lacks in fabric, it certainly makes up for in tackiness.

So you can imagine how shocked we were to see a shot of the Parker star in a sweet and simple black dress later that very night. Her Dsquared² design looks like it's straight out of a 1950's movie set, with a little extra cleavage for our modern times.

As much as we love Jennifer in sequins, our winner is the sleek black cocktail dress. What's your say?

Which J.Lo look works best in your book?
The gold gown
23.4%
The lavender figure-skating style
10.5%
The little black dress
66.1%

