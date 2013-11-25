Beauty Police: The 2013 AMAs Attendees Boycott Color and Adventurous Hair

When you hear "music awards," don't you expect to see some fun makeup and crazy hair?? Last night we sat on our couches with our bowls of popcorn and glasses of wine, giddy to see the American Music Awards red carpet. We cried into our chardonnay as we watched almost every attendee hit the red carpet in monochromatic makeup and boring hair.
Did Katy Perry's people send out an email forbidding other AMA attendees from wearing a statement red lip? We can't think of another reason why almost every lovely lady who attended the AMAs last night wore a nude lip. Did they all forget their lipstick and borrow from Zoe Saldana?
Evidently Jennifer Hudson was the only attendee to ignore the color protest last night, rocking a retro electric blue winged eye. And by the way, J.Hud was the only one who had an excuse to wear a nude lip since she had such bold eye makeup.
Don't get us wrong—we liked the clean subtle makeup looks we saw on Miley Cyrus and Ciara, but there is a time and place for everything. Don't be trying out natural looks at a music award show. Really Miley… you looked beautiful but we expected more from you.
Find out all the looks we loved, hated, and thought were too "wax museum drag queen" from last night's American Music Awards below!