Miley Cyrus' Quirky Cat Two-Piece Outfit at the 2013 AMAs—All the Details!

Last night's 2013 American Music Awards gave us much to talk about, and Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" performance was certainly at the top of our list!

The star took the stage in a teeny-tiny quirky cat outfit that only Miley could pull off with gusto!

She rocked the skimpy ensemble with confidence while a giant talking cat hologram appeared behind her to further emphasize the feline theme of her sensational show.

Comparatively speaking, Miley's AMA performance was much tamer than her previous acts and we were pleasantly relieved to see that the singer did without any risqué twerking or compromising poses this time.

Instead, she kept the focus on her powerful voice and that two-piece cat outfit.