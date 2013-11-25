Katy Perry Flaunts Pretty Polka-Dot AMAs Manicure—Watch Now!

Watch : Katy Perry Rocks Sparkly Nails at 2013 AMAs

Katy Perry had us seeing spots with her 2013 American Music Awards gown—and manicure!

The "Roar"singer stunned on the red carpet in a pretty polka-dot Oscar de la Renta gown with floral embroidery and made sure to coordinate her nail art to match the glamorous look.

Perry flaunted slightly pointed nails decorated with a black-and-white polka-dot design for E! News' Mani Cam at Sunday's awards show. And while she skipped floral detailing on her nails, she gave another nod to her dress' design with the oversize floral cocktail ring that she wore on her index finger.