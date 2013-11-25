Rihanna's Mom Monica Fenty Presents Icon Award at 2013 AMAs, Praises Singer for "Being So Strong"

Rihanna's got a whole Navy of fans, but there's one fan who's been there from the very beginning: Her mom, Monica Fenty!

On Sunday, Nov. 24, at the 2013 American Music Awards, mama Fenty proudly presented her daughter with the first ever AMA Icon Award, gushing, "Rihanna, I am so proud of you tonight."

"I know the journey in your career has not always been an easy one, but I applaud and admire you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused," mama Fenty gushed. "It's amazing how you always manage to take good from all your experiences. I'm so blessed to be a part of this historic moment!"