Jessica Biel Explains Why She Wasn't By Justin Timberlake's Side During 2013 American Music Awards

Jessica Biel says relax!

Despite her hubby Justin Timberlake taking home just about every single trophy at the 2013 American Music Awards, the actress wasn't by her man's side.

Fans immediately took to Twitter questioning why the brunette beauty was absent from the awards show ceremony.

"I'm watching from home tonight," she tweeted late Sunday evening. "Calm down, Internet."

And there you have it, folks! Straight from Mrs. Timberlake's Twitter!

All is perfectly good and well with the duo, in fact, the two went back to their normal routine shortly after the event.