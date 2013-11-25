Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Katy Perry Opens 2013 American Music Awards in Full Geisha Outfit—See the Pic!

Singer sang "Unconditionally" during the show

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 2:54 AMTags
Katy PerryAmerican Music Awards
Katy Perry, American Music AwardsKevin Winter/Getty Images

Katy Perry opened up the 2013 American Music Awards with a whirlwind, theatrical performance of her current hit, "Unconditionally."

The singer donned a full Geisha outfit for her live rendition along crew of dancers in similarly styled robes.

A Japan-themed setting was depicted behind her, with beautiful shades opening up to a garden with lush rolling hills and floating lanterns.

And unlike her fellow pop stars have in the past, Perry made sure to keep completely covered up throughout the entire song.

The outfit was a major departure from her red carpet look. Perry wore an Oscar de la Renta floral and polka-dot gown with a manicure to match!

Perry just released the music video for her John Mayer-inspired single last week.

NEWS: 2013 AMAs nominations

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Steering away from her usual colorful, campy and high-energy videos which produce laughs, Perry's latest seems to focus more on the track while also being artistic.

She told MTV News that she wanted to center this video on "beauty and glamour," and that's exactly what the pop singer did.

She's shown dressed all in white and standing outside in the snow, lying on a bed of colorful flowers, jumping into a pool while dressed in a gown and even squeezed into a girdle while dancers parade around her.

And no, sadly, her singer boyfriend did not make a cameo.

Did all you Katycats out there enjoy her live performance of "Unconditionally"? Tell us below!

PHOTOS: Check out the stars that shined on this year's AMAs red carpet!

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

4

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over