Katy Perry Opens 2013 American Music Awards in Full Geisha Outfit—See the Pic!

Katy Perry opened up the 2013 American Music Awards with a whirlwind, theatrical performance of her current hit, "Unconditionally."
The singer donned a full Geisha outfit for her live rendition along crew of dancers in similarly styled robes.
A Japan-themed setting was depicted behind her, with beautiful shades opening up to a garden with lush rolling hills and floating lanterns.
And unlike her fellow pop stars have in the past, Perry made sure to keep completely covered up throughout the entire song.
The outfit was a major departure from her red carpet look. Perry wore an Oscar de la Renta floral and polka-dot gown with a manicure to match!
Perry just released the music video for her John Mayer-inspired single last week.
Steering away from her usual colorful, campy and high-energy videos which produce laughs, Perry's latest seems to focus more on the track while also being artistic.
She told MTV News that she wanted to center this video on "beauty and glamour," and that's exactly what the pop singer did.
She's shown dressed all in white and standing outside in the snow, lying on a bed of colorful flowers, jumping into a pool while dressed in a gown and even squeezed into a girdle while dancers parade around her.
And no, sadly, her singer boyfriend did not make a cameo.
