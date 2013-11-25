Naya Rivera Flashes Major Cleavage at the American Music Awards, Dishes on Wedding Plans to Big Sean

Whoa!

Naya Rivera showed off some major boobage at the American Music Awards Sunday, hitting the carpet in a body-hugging, cleavage-baring black Michael Kors dress.

But, she wasn't worried about any wardrobe malfunctions.

"I feel like the girls are very well trained and they'll do what I say," the Glee star told E!'s own Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the show.