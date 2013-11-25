Vote Now!

Naya Rivera Flashes Major Cleavage at the American Music Awards, Dishes on Wedding Plans to Big Sean

Exclusive: Whoa! The Glee starlet showed off her hot bod at the American Music Awards Sunday

By Brandi Fowler Nov 25, 2013 12:53 AMTags
Naya Rivera, 2013 American Music AwardsJason Kempin/Getty Images

Whoa!

Naya Rivera showed off some major boobage at the American Music Awards Sunday, hitting the carpet in a body-hugging, cleavage-baring black Michael Kors dress.

But, she wasn't worried about any wardrobe malfunctions. 

"I feel like the girls are very well trained and they'll do what I say," the Glee star told E!'s own Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the show. 

The 26-year-old actress who recently got engaged to Big Sean, couldn't stop gushing over her rapper beau and their wedding plans.

"I have been looking at wedding dresses, I've been planning the wedding…I'm really excited for it," she went on. "It's like a really exciting time in our lives. I'm looking forward to it."

When asked if being a bride-to-be feels any different, Rivera couldn't stop smiling, saying, "it's not different, but it is different. It just makes me feel so special. Every morning I wake up and he's there and I'm like, he's a dream come true."

Aww!

