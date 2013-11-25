Exclusive: Katy Perry Talks R.Pattz & Twitter on 2012 AMAs Red Carpet!

Katy Perry has a lot of responsibility!

The "Roar" singer just topped 47 million followers on Twitter, beating out none other than Justin Bieber.

"It's terrifying," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet for the 2013 American Music Awards. "Sometimes I just want to post pictures of really stupid stuff but I have such a responsibility. I think that's why maybe they follow me because with my Twitter no one runs it besides myself."

She added, "No one tweets for me. No one speaks for me. They see the authenticity, it's not always me saying ‘buy my CD, buy my music!'…that's cheesy and desperate."

Hmmm…is that Perry's sneaky way of throwing shade at some fellow pop stars? We'll let you decide.