Exclusive

Miley Cyrus Planning a Tame Performance for 2013 American Music Awards?

Source close to the situation confirms she won't be recreating her "Wrecking Ball" video when she hits the stage on Sunday

By Natalie Finn Nov 23, 2013 12:30 AMTags
Miley CyrusExclusivesAmerican Music Awards
Miley CyrusJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is toning down the shock factor for national television.

Sources familiar with Miley's plans for the 2013 American Music Awards on Sunday exclusively tell E! News that the singer will be singing her hit "Wrecking Ball"—and that she does plan on delivering a performance that's tamer than the one she gave at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Of course, that still leaves quite a few options on the table...

But for starters, there will be no nudity, no wrecking ball and no licking of sledgehammers, all of which is prominently featured in the now much-parodied video for the Bangerz tune.

Vevo

Miley plans to hit the stage alone and "weird" images will be projected behind her, an insider says.

And what will she wear for this solo performance?

"An outfit," the source teases. "She will not be naked."

Once again, our imaginations are still running wild. Surely Miley will figure out some way to stand out from the performance pack, which includes pal Katy Perry, One DirectionPitbull and Ke$ha, and TLC, featuring who they're only teasing as a "special guest."

After the show, we've also exclusively confirmed that Miley will be celebrating her 21st birthday with a big party hosted by Beacher's Madhouse impresario Jeff Beacher at his Hollywood theater.

