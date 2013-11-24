American Music Awards Fashion: See the Most Memorable Looks of All Time

With the 2013 American Music Awards ceremony just around the corner, we're looking back at some of our favorite red carpet looks from the fun midseason show.

Take Nicki Minaj and Ke$ha, both of whom have donned funky getups to the AMAs. We loved Nicki's Monique Lhuillier gown last year, a tamer choice (if one can call neon yellow tame) for the singer but nonetheless fun and an eye-grabber. In 2010, Kesha rocked an all-black look that caught our attention for all the wrong reasons: We don't know where our eyes should be between the bejeweled brows, gunmetal lips and shredded frock.

At last year's ceremony, Taylor Swift stole the show. The singer wore a sexy Zuhair Murad long-sleeved mini and Jimmy Choo sandals to the event.