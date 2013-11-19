Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Kelly Preston Attend Scientology's "Super Power" Flag Building Opening

Scientology's "Super Power" Flag Building had some superstars come out for its opening.
Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Kelly Preston were all in Clearwater, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 17, for the debut. Church leader David Miscavige, who served as best man in Cruise's 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, presided over the ceremony, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
The "Super Power" program was reportedly developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard in the '70s, but the organization didn't unveil it until they created the proper venue for it to be practiced in. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Hubbard said the "Super Power" program "would allow Scientologists to develop special abilities and "create a new world.'"
Cruise, Travolta and Preston were among the Scientologists taken for a tour of the building and introduced to the new program. Church officials have yet to say whether the "Super Power" building will be open to the general public in the future.
Cruise addressed his controversial religion in an interview with Playboy last year, saying, "If I don't talk about my religion, if I say, 'I'm not discussing it or different humanitarian things I'm working on,' they're like, 'He's avoiding it.' If I do talk about it, it becomes 'Oh, he's proselytizing."
"I have respect for what other people believe," he added. "What I believe in my own life is that it's a search for how I can do things better, whether it's being a better man or a better father or finding ways for myself to improve. Individuals have to decide what is true and real for them. I'm fortunate in the life I have."