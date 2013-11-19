Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Kelly Preston Attend Scientology's "Super Power" Flag Building Opening

Scientology's "Super Power" Flag Building had some superstars come out for its opening.

Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Kelly Preston were all in Clearwater, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 17, for the debut. Church leader David Miscavige, who served as best man in Cruise's 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, presided over the ceremony, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

The "Super Power" program was reportedly developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard in the '70s, but the organization didn't unveil it until they created the proper venue for it to be practiced in. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Hubbard said the "Super Power" program "would allow Scientologists to develop special abilities and "create a new world.'"