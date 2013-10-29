Spoiler alert! We're about to dig into the biggest, most jaw-dropping moments from Tuesday night's TV. If you haven't yet watched a particular show and don't want to be spoiled, skip to the next!

Ravenswood: Already an RIP? Damn, Ravenswood! You don't mess around, and we respect that. Tonight, it was revealed that Miranda (Nicole Anderson) did not survive the car accident in last week's episode. One out of five ain't bad, right? Aw, too soon? Also, Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) suddenly gained the ability to see and speak to Miranda's ghost, who warned him ominously that the woman standing in the middle of the road before the wreck had been waiting a long time for them. Creepy.

And was it just us, or did no one seem too broken up about Miranda's death? Too little mourning for our liking.