Glossy Gals

• “She was a pain in the ass,” snips a quite high-up Vanity Fair worker bee heard gabbing about my fave femme, Nicole Kidman. Unfortunately, as it is my solemnly sworn duty, I must report this nasty goss about Cruise wife-unit no. 2, who just sat down for a fancy-ass shoot and cover interview—ya know, the one in which Ms. K. let the bomb drop that she was pregnant not once, but twice by T.C. And apparently, Ms. K. ain’t the only hon who’s makin’ loopy look lamentable: “[Nicole] seemed really out of it during her photo shoot,” revealed the source. Hmmm. Were you simply imagining what Camp Cruise was going to say about these never-before-spilled beans, Nic? Or is there really trouble in Nashville paradise?

And then, very mother-of-Mischa Barton-like, Nic's rep replied when I inquired about the above: "This is nonsense. All you have to do is look at the quality and tone of the photos (including the ones of Nicole with her sister and kids) to see how relaxed and open and happy the shoot was. An outrageous lie, by someone who could not possibly have been there! She has shot with Vanity Fair and Patrick Demarchelier many times in the past, and this was their best shoot together yet."

Actually, the magazine-trained fly on the wall was present. Is there a two-faced insect in the Condé Nast ointment, ya think?