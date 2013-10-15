Chris Hemsworth Jokes About "Mafia" Family, Reveals He Can't Remember His Wedding Date

Between a baby and a budding film career, Chris Hemsworth has a lot on his mind.
So we'll let it slide that the Thor hunk completely forgot his wedding date during an interview with Details magazine.
When asked exactly when he and wife Elsa Pataky tied the knot, he replied, "Uh, I should know the answer to this. There's a bit of a dispute…"
Apparently, in 2010 the couple were joined by family and friends on a vacation in Indonesia and stumbled upon the tiny island of Sumba.
The two exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony sometime during the multiple-week trip, but no one can exactly pinpoint which day it took place.
Because, really, who is checking a calendar while they're on vacation?
Hemsworth gave his wife a ring that is engraved with a date, but the actor claims that the ceremony took place a few days after that.
"So yeah, answer about the date of my wedding: somewhere in December," he told the mag.
The Aussie native also opened up to the men's publication about finally finding success in Hollywood after years of hard work.
"There's a brief payout, and then the bar shifts again," he explained. "I think that's human nature. It keeps you moving forward, but it needs to be tempered a bit, too. I've been working solidly for a couple of years now, to the point where I have to slow down and spend some time with my family."
So how did he manage to reach stardom?
"I paid my way in," he joked. "My family's in the Mafia. A couple of threats and bunch of cash goes a long way."
Modesty and a sense of humor—what a combination!