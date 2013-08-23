Justin Timberlake will see a familiar face when he accepts his MTV VMA Award this weekend. And no, we're not talking about one of the members of 'N Sync…yet!

This Sunday, funnyman and friend Jimmy Fallon will present the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to J.T.

The pair has a long history of collaborating and making music together including the always hilarious "History" segments on Fallon's NBC late-night show.

Away from work, Fallon has proven how much he cares for the singer. At Timberlake's 2012 wedding to Jessica Biel, the SNL BFF was brave enough to interrupt the ceremony with an impromptu wedding speech. Now that's a true friend.