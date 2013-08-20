Scary Flashback: It seemed like the past was coming back to haunt her, when Newton-John's daughter went missing in Miami. After a night of partying and drinking with friends, the young pop singer was nowhere to be found. Miami Police conducted a search and Olivia drove to the city to help her daughter's friend figure out what happened.

Luckily, Chloe called a friend 12 hours later: "She woke around 2 p.m. in a strange apartment, disoriented and with no recollection of the evening's dramas. When she was able to call me, she was in tears and felt devastated that she had put us all through this," the friend said in an interview.

"No one was angry with her. We were just so relieved, no one more than Olivia, who exchanged a few private words with her and then thanked the police for everything they'd done."