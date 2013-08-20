We have never wanted rumors to be true more than on this day.

In case you missed the news this morning, 'N Sync—Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick—will reportedly be reuniting for a special performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. This will be the first time since the 2003 Grammys that 'N Sync will be onstage together for a televised performance.

Now, our reaction to this news cannot be expressed in words. We've tried to describe it, but there aren't enough adjectives that truly capture how much our hearts and brains metaphorically exploded with joy when we found out that in less than a week, we might be seeing 'N Sync singing and hopefully dancing together again. So here is our reaction to the news, told in the only way we know how: 'N Sync GIFs.

Is this just an excuse to unearth old footage of the fabulous five? As Lana Kane on Archer would say: "Yuuuuuup!"