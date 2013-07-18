Michael Phelps Brings Golf Channel's Win McMurry as Date to ESPY Awards

New couple alert?

Michael Phelps made quite the splash at Wednesday's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles—and not only for his athletic prowess. The Olympic swimming champ brought along Golf Channel personality Win McMurry as his date, fueling speculation that the two were indeed an item.

It's the first red-carpet outing for the couple, who've been rumored to have gotten quite cozy with each other but have never publicly confirmed the hookup. Their appearance at the ESPYs, however, may have been just that.