Michael Phelps Brings Golf Channel's Win McMurry as Date to ESPY Awards

New couple alert?
Michael Phelps made quite the splash at Wednesday's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles—and not only for his athletic prowess. The Olympic swimming champ brought along Golf Channel personality Win McMurry as his date, fueling speculation that the two were indeed an item.
It's the first red-carpet outing for the couple, who've been rumored to have gotten quite cozy with each other but have never publicly confirmed the hookup. Their appearance at the ESPYs, however, may have been just that.
Per media reports, the two weren't shy about showing some affection: They were reportedly spotted holding hands inside the theater. And during the show, McMurry cozied up to her man, tucking her arm underneath his, per photos of the duo.
It seems to be a solid match: Phelps has been indulging his love of golf following his record-breaking Olympic streak—and McMurry appears more than happy to help him out.
In early May, she posted a string of tweets about hitting the green with the swimming champ.
"Thanks @MichaelPhelps -- great caddy work this week! Fun times," she tweeted, attaching a photo of the two of them.
She later retweeted a post by Phelps showing him wearing a vest with her name emblazoned at the back.