Beauty Police: Gabrielle Union Rocks a Flawless Face and Radiates Heat at the ESPYs

We don't know if Gabrielle Union gets that luminosity from dating Miami Heat Superstar Dwyane Wade or if she just knows how to take care of her skin, but the TV actress was simply glowing at last night's ESPY Awards.
Gabrielle knows that when your skin looks that good, you best be leaving the dramatic, colorful makeup in your cosmetic bag to ensure your skin gets all the spotlight.
Her casual-chic, tightly pulled topknot screamed, "Hey, you should be looking at my fabulous skin!" And by the way, how great is it that instead of spending hours on your hair before you go out you can just throw it up into a topknot to be red carpet-ready??
Get the Look: Ladies, we don't have to tell you that makeup didn't create Gabrielle's flawless skin. Makeup may have enhanced it but good skincare is what made her skin glow and virtually poreless. Do you think this is a woman who sleeps in her makeup? We think not.
You have to start by washing your face with a good cleanser. If your skin is sensitive or prone to dryness stay away from foaming cleansers and opt for a cream or gel formula like Avene Extremely Gentle Cleanser Lotion.
We don't care if your skin is usually oil-free or even dehydrated and dry. Believe us when we say this disgusting summer humidity will create more oil fields than Texas on your precious skin. Regardless of skin type, you need to exfoliate twice a week.
And by the way, even if your skin is on the oily side, it doesn't mean you can go scrubbing crazy. You don't want to over exfoliate or you'll end up stripping your skin and prompting it to produce more oil. Try and stay away from the harsh scrubs and opt for a gentle creamy exfoliator like L'Occitane Immortelle Brightening Instant Exfoliator.
If your skin is on the oily side you want to apply a mattifying moisturizer that both calms and controls oil production like Yon-Ka Crème PG. If your skin is dry and/or sensitive you want to opt for a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer that will still pack a powerful hydrating and calming punch like First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer.
Next, make sure you apply a gel-based primer to take away shine and ensure your makeup doesn't budge. Skip the foundation and the BB Creams in this heat—it's not going to do you any good when it slides off your face the second you step outside.
Instead, just apply concealer where you need it—dark circles, redness, blemishes, etc.
To get Gabrielle's natural-looking luminosity, apply a powder bronzer with a very subtle shimmer like Too Faced Beach Bunny Custom-Blend Bronzer with a large powder brush where the sun naturally hits you and underneath your cheekbones for a slight contour effect.
Add a natural flush to your cheeks with a buildable blush that won't clog your pores like bareMinerals Ready Blush with Brush The One. Apply blush in the apples of your cheeks and sweep upwards along your cheekbones for a lifting effect.
To complete Gabrielle's look, use a black waterproof eyeliner pencil like MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Eyes in Matte Black to make a line along your upper lash line. Then apply a couple coats of non-clumping waterproof mascara like Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies to your top lashes. Give your lips iridescent neutral shine with a nude lip gloss like NYX Mega Shine Lip Gloss in Sweet Heart.
If Gabrielle's look last night was any indication, it's time we all upped our skincare regimens. Or, perhaps we should get ourselves all-star athlete boyfriends. We're not picky—perhaps a combination of both…
If you're a beauty addict, Janna will be your enabler. Just an occasional user? She'll be your bad influence. Visit her blog at mybeautybinge.com and indulge!