Is Robert Pattinson gearing up to star in Fifty Shades of Grey?

Only time will tell if he will be cast as Christian Grey, but E! News has learned that the Twilight actor threw director Nicholas Jarecki a birthday party at his Los Feliz home Saturday evening, where Shades writer E.L. James was in attendance—adding more fuel to the fire that the heartthrob is involved in the highly anticipated film adaptation.

A few other famous faces, including Heather Graham, Moby, Michelle Rodriquez and Ellen Page, joined in on the birthday celebration.