To tweet or make a deal? That is the question.
With sonograms and naked baby bumps popping up all over celebrity Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts these days, it's no wonder that a number of famous moms and dads are choosing to just show off their newborn babes via social media rather than entertain monetary offers for the first pics of their ever-adorable offspring.
And then there are special situations, like that of Kate Middleton and Prince William's first child, who will likely be introduced to all the world's media from the steps of the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth in a very official fashion.
But that's them.
Here are five examples of the different routes the stars have taken over the years when it comes:
1. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Our first glimpse of their twins, Knox and Vivienne, came on the cover of People and Hello! magazines, which reportedly paid a charity of the couple's choice a whopping $14 million for the shared exclusive in 2008. Brangelina also went the philanthropic route with the first pics of daughter Shiloh, also purchased by People (a reported $4.1 million for the U.S. exclusive) and the U.K.'s Hello! They were also leaked ahead of time, but it was still a win-win deal for charity.
2. Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum: The proud parents showed off newborn daughter Everly just yesterday in a lovely family photo that they posted on Facebook. Maybe they didn't go the big-bucks route, but they sure look happy.
3. Jessica Simpson: The then-brand-new mom posed solo with daughter Maxwell for the cover of People last year, leading us to believe that we'll meet her and Eric Johnson's son—who's due any day now—in a similar fashion a few weeks after he arrives.
4. Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes: Remember Suri Cruise's debut? They didn't just pose for pics of their baby girl for Vanity Fair, which used a cover shot by Annie Leibovitz inspired by the famous McCartney album cover, featuring Paul McCartney with a baby zipped up in his jacket. Let's just say, that cover featuring the eagerly anticipated first pic of Suri made for a big get on Katie Couric's first night hosting the CBS Evening News.
5. Holly Madison: The former Peep Show star turned to In Touch Weekly for daughter Rainbow Aurora Rotella's debut in March. "Just holding her is so much fun," Madison told the mag. "Even the delivery was easy. I was actually laughing as I was pushing!"