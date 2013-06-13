The shoot, which took place inside the ballroom in the New York City's Waldorf Astoria, had a French crew, director and translator—and a beautiful model, who played opposite Pattinson's character.

"They ran through the crowd and stopped on the dance floor. Rob danced with an older lady and the girl would dance with the kids," our source explains. "During the scene, they were holding hands and danced a little before splitting up so Rob could dance with the older lady. The scene was that others were not amused by this—like those two were crashing a ceremony."

Dior told E! News in a statement: "Robert has been photographed for the campaign by American artist Nan Goldin and filmed by French director Romain Gavras, which is currently being broadcast exclusively in Europe (excluding the U.K.) and Asia (excluding China and Japan)."

Guess the U.S. will just have to wait.