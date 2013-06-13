EXCLUSIVE!

Robert Pattinson's Dior Commercial: Get the Exclusive Details!

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif & Sharareh Drury | Thu., Jun. 13, 2013 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

BACKGRID

A very dapper Robert Pattinson is heating up the small screens.

Since signing a big deal to be the new face of Christian Dior's men's fragrance, fans got a sneak peek at the Twilight hottie's print ads, and now E! News got the exclusive deets on the actor's commercial for the brand, which was shot back in December.

"It was a ceremony with a lot of guests dressed very fancy. There was a 6-piece formal band with violins," a source, who was present at the shoot, tells us, adding that about 100 people gathered as extras in the background.

LOOK: Robert Pattinson's Dior Ads Revealed at L.A. Party

The shoot, which took place inside the ballroom in the New York City's Waldorf Astoria, had a French crew, director and translator—and a beautiful model, who played opposite Pattinson's character.

"They ran through the crowd and stopped on the dance floor. Rob danced with an older lady and the girl would dance with the kids," our source explains. "During the scene, they were holding hands and danced a little before splitting up so Rob could dance with the older lady. The scene was that others were not amused by this—like those two were crashing a ceremony."

Dior told E! News in a statement: "Robert has been photographed for the campaign by American artist Nan Goldin and filmed by French director Romain Gavras, which is currently being broadcast exclusively in Europe (excluding the U.K.) and Asia (excluding China and Japan)."

Guess the U.S. will just have to wait.

PHOTOS: Check out these celebrity fragrances

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robert Pattinson , Christian Dior , Fashion , Exclusives , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

ESC: Street Style, Yara Shahidi

Celebs' Best Street Style

Lady Gaga, 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards

A Red Carpet Star Is Born: See Lady Gaga's Most Daring Looks of All Time

4 Fashion Trends Celebs Need to Leave Behind in 2018

Usher

Usher, Real Housewives Burglary Suspect Arrested With Millions in Stolen Property

Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.