A very dapper Robert Pattinson is heating up the small screens.
Since signing a big deal to be the new face of Christian Dior's men's fragrance, fans got a sneak peek at the Twilight hottie's print ads, and now E! News got the exclusive deets on the actor's commercial for the brand, which was shot back in December.
"It was a ceremony with a lot of guests dressed very fancy. There was a 6-piece formal band with violins," a source, who was present at the shoot, tells us, adding that about 100 people gathered as extras in the background.
The shoot, which took place inside the ballroom in the New York City's Waldorf Astoria, had a French crew, director and translator—and a beautiful model, who played opposite Pattinson's character.
"They ran through the crowd and stopped on the dance floor. Rob danced with an older lady and the girl would dance with the kids," our source explains. "During the scene, they were holding hands and danced a little before splitting up so Rob could dance with the older lady. The scene was that others were not amused by this—like those two were crashing a ceremony."
Dior told E! News in a statement: "Robert has been photographed for the campaign by American artist Nan Goldin and filmed by French director Romain Gavras, which is currently being broadcast exclusively in Europe (excluding the U.K.) and Asia (excluding China and Japan)."
Guess the U.S. will just have to wait.