Prince Michael Jackson Has Night Out With Girlfriend in Wake of Paris' Alleged Pill Overdose

by Rebecca Macatee | Wed., Jun. 12, 2013 8:46 AM

Prince Michael Jackson, Remi Alfalah

MBBImages/BEImages

Prince Michael Jackson is undoubtedly concerned about the recovery of his sister, Paris, but on Monday night, the 16-year-old allowed himself a night of fun with girlfriend Remi Alfalah.

Prince dressed casually for the True Blood premiere in L.A., wearing jeans and a simple black shirt, while Remi looked cute and chic in a black dress.

Fortunately, Paris, 15, is expected to recover, and sources tell E! News she has she has the full support of her family. That said, sources have claimed that Paris' budding relationship with mom Debbie Rowe has caused some tension between her and her big brother.

"It's a very personal choice for both of them and they do not see eye to eye on it at all," says the source. "Paris has believed from the start that it is something that Prince will come around to, that he will change his mind as he gets older."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Call us 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

