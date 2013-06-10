Cyndi Lauper Shows Off Kinky Boots' Tony Award for Best Musical—See the Twitpic!

See pic of the singer after her big win in NYC

By Brett Malec Jun 10, 2013 6:47 PMTags
MusicBroadwayTheaterTwitterCyndi LauperTony Awards
Cyndi Lauper, Twit PicTwitter

Cyndi Lauper is showing off her Tony Award!

Hot off last night's big show, the 59-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself after she nabbed the Best Musical Award for her Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

"I Won!!" Lauper posted along with a photo of herself and her Tony.

PICS: Stars on the stage

In the shot, the "True Colors" songstress holds her statuette while making an open-mouthed face and pointing to the award.

Kinky Boots also took home Best Original Score. Billy Porter, who stars in the musical, also nabbed Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Altogether, Lauper's musical won seven Tonys.

PHOTOS: Tony awards red carpet

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

3

YouTube Star Melanie Ham Dead at 36 After Cancer Battle

4

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher's Ex About Having "A Lot in Common"

5

Julia Stiles Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook